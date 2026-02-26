CHARGES FOLLOWING

Members of the Dufferin OPP have charged a Grimsby resident with impaired operation-related charges following a two-vehicle collision on Airport Road.

“On February 14, 2026, at approximately 2:58 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers were dispatched to the area of Airport Road and 5 Sideroad in the Township of Mulmur for a two-vehicle collision,” say Police. “Upon arrival, officers observed two heavily damaged vehicles. The driver of one vehicle was outside and walking around, while the second vehicle had sustained significant damage, requiring fire services to extricate all five occupants.

“After speaking with the driver of the first vehicle, officers initiated an impaired driving investigation.”

Shamar Foster, 23, of Grimsby, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine;

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor;

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available;

Dangerous operation.

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

The charges have not been proven.

His driver’s licence was suspended, and his vehicle was impounded.

“The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgments. In a split second, you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

“Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities.”

If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, call 9-1-1. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

KEEP SNOW FORTS AWAY FROM DRIVEWAYS, SAY POLICE

Police are reminding residents that while building snow forts and tunnels is a favourite winter pastime, it can become dangerous if proper precautions aren’t taken.

“With recent snowfall creating large, towering snowbanks, it’s tempting to start digging and building. However, snow structures built near roadways and driveways pose serious risks,” say Police. “Snowplows and passing vehicles can shift or collapse snowbanks without warning, turning a fun afternoon into a potentially life-threatening situation – especially if children are hidden from view.

“Each year, emergency crews respond to incidents involving snow forts constructed too close to roads. Although roadside snowbanks may seem like the perfect building spot, they are not safe play areas. Drivers and plow operators may be unable to see a child playing in or around a snow structure near the street.

“This is not just a local concern. Communities across Ontario face similar risks during the winter months. Municipalities throughout the province are encouraged to promote safe building locations and remind families to choose appropriate areas where children can enjoy winter activities without being exposed to traffic hazards.

“Residents are urged to select safer spots for snow play, such as backyards, parks, or other designated play areas. With a little planning and awareness, families can enjoy the season while preventing avoidable accidents.

“Let’s work together to keep winter full of fun – not emergencies. Stay safe and make smart choices when enjoying the snow.”

FAIL TO REMAIN CHARGES

Members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one individual with multiple charges following a single-vehicle collision with a hydro pole.

“On Saturday, February 21, 2026, shortly after 10:30 a.m., the Nottawasaga OPP received a report of a silver SUV that had struck a hydro pole on Main Street East in Beeton and fled the scene,” say Police. “Police were made aware of possible impairment as there was a report of a beer can in the vehicle. Officers arrived on scene and located the vehicle without any occupants inside as the driver had fled on foot.

Police located the driver and placed them under arrest for Failure to stop after accident and Impaired Operation. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution due to the nature of the collision.”

As a result of the investigation, the driver, Wilson Acevedo, 33, of Toronto, has been charged with:

Failure to stop after accident;

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

Failure or refusal to comply with demand;

Obstruct Peace Officer;

Dangerous operation;

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000;

Assault a Peace Officer;

Three counts of – Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code;

Fail to Comply with Probation Order;

Two counts of – Driving while under suspension.

The accused party was held for a Bail Hearing.

The charges have not been proven.

The OPP remains committed to keeping Ontario roads safe from impaired drivers. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1 immediately to report it. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

