CHARGES FOLLOWING SHOPLIFTING INVESTIGATION

February 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid numerous charges after a theft from a local business.

“On January 26, 2026, at approximately 4:15 p.m., officers from Dufferin OPP responded to a report of a shoplift on Riddell Road, near Centennial Road, in the Town of Orangeville,” say Police. “The investigation revealed three individuals attended the store, took thousands of dollars-worth of alcohol, and fled in a vehicle without making a payment.

“At approximately 4:50 p.m., officers from Caledon OPP located the suspect vehicle involved in a two-vehicle collision on Mayfield Road, near Heart Lake Road, in the Town of Caledon. No injuries were sustained as a result of the collision. Shortly after, all three suspects were taken into custody.”

As a result of the investigation, three individuals were arrested and charged.

Ankit Ankit, 26, of Brampton, was charged with:

Theft under $5000;

Dangerous operation;

Flight from peace officer;

Failure to stop after accident;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

Iqlovedeep Singh, 29, of Brampton, was charged with:

Theft under $5000;

Failure to comply with probation order;

Possession of an identity document – two counts;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

Simranjeet Singh, 27, of Brampton, was charged with:

Theft under $5000;

Resist peace officer;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

The charges have not been proven.

All three individuals were held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice.

This investigation highlights the successful collaboration between multiple OPP jurisdictions to help strengthen community safety and bring offenders to justice.

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact Caledon or Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged three individuals with operation while impaired offences within five hours.

“On January 28, 2026, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Caledon OPP officers responded to a call for service involving a possibly impaired driver,” say Police. “Shortly after, officers located the vehicle on Mayfield Road, near Hurontario Street, in the Town of Caledon. Investigating officers conducted a traffic stop upon the vehicle and formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

Following the investigation, Jatinder Sandhu, 53, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charges have not been proven.

“The following day, on January 29, 2026, at approximately 1:15 a.m., while on general patrol, Caledon OPP officers observed a vehicle displaying poor driving behaviour on Mayfield Road, near Airport Road, in the Town of Caledon. Officers conducted a traffic stop upon the vehicle and formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result of the investigation, Tejvinder Singh, 25, of Tottenham, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charges have not been proven.

“Just minutes later, at approximately 1:20 a.m., while on general patrol, Caledon OPP officers observed a vehicle stopped on the roadway in the area of Innis Lake Road and Castlederg Sideroad, in the Town of Caledon. Investigating officers conducted a traffic stop upon the vehicle and formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result, Anahat Virk, 24, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

The charges have not been proven.

All accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in March 2026 to answer to their charges. The involved vehicles were also impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licences were suspended for a period of 90 days.

“Drivers continue to take chances. It’s simply not worth the risk. Motorists are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

LOCK IT OR LOSE IT

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue to promote the “Lock It or Lose It” crime prevention initiative across Dufferin County.

“Police continue to receive reports of thefts from motor vehicles and properties, many of which involve doors being left unlocked and valuables left in plain view,” say Police. “These incidents are often crimes of opportunity and are largely preventable through simple, consistent actions.”

Key reminders of the “Lock It or Lose It” initiative include:

Lock your doors: Always lock vehicles, homes, sheds, and garages, even when unattended for a short time;

Keep valuables out of sight: Remove wallets, purses, electronics, tools, and other valuables or store them out of view;

Secure your property: Ensure windows are closed and doors are properly locked before leaving your vehicle or home;

Do not leave keys inside: Never leave keys, key fobs, or garage door openers in vehicles.

Taking these steps greatly reduces the risk of theft and helps prevent criminals from targeting easy opportunities.

Residents may notice an increased police presence as officers continue patrols throughout Dufferin County. This is part of ongoing efforts to deter crime and promote community safety. A few extra seconds spent locking doors and securing belongings can make a significant difference.

The OPP encourage residents across Dufferin County to remain alert, take preventative measures, and help keep their communities safe. Remember: Lock It or Lose It.

Members of the Dufferin OPP remain committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with the community.

If you have information regarding suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Readers Comments (0)