Cassie’s Place to benefit from Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign

November 2, 2023 · 0 Comments

Local non-profit supports individuals with disabilities

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Caledon residents can support a good cause while enjoying a tasty treat this month.

From November 13 to 19, Cassie’s Place and Tim Hortons are teaming up for the Smile Cookie campaign.

During this time, special Smile Cookies will be sold at all Caledon Tim Hortons locations.

The proceeds from these cookies will be split 50/50 between Cassie’s Place and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

Cassie’s Place is a Caledon non-profit that provides a home away from home and many enriching programs for individuals with disabilities.

Tara Wilson, Marketing Coordinator for Cassie’s Place, said the non-profit is immensely grateful for the support of local Tim Hortons restaurants.

“This partnership showcases the incredible support from local restaurant owners in Caledon and the power of community collaboration,” said Wilson. “With the unwavering support of the Caledon community, together with the incredible generosity of Tim Hortons, we can collectively make a significant difference in the lives of those we are dedicated to serving.”

Every year, Tim Hortons restaurants across the country sell Smile Cookies, with proceeds from the cookies being donated to local charities.

The Smile Cookie campaign dates back to 1996 when it was launched and raised money for the Hamilton Children’s Hospital.

Readers Comments (0)