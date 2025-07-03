Canada Day is every day

by SHERALYN ROMAN

Sure, I’m a day or two late, but who’s counting when we’re talking about the greatest country on earth? Not me, and I say it’s ok to still be talking about Canada Day even a few days after it happened because, well, we’re Canada and Canada Day is every day! In fact, this year it might even be more important to talk about Canada Day after the fact because of what happens tomorrow. It’ll be the fourth of July, when the bombastic one will brag, boast and bore us to death with how great “his” country is. Safe to say Canadians, usually quietly patriotic, have had more than enough of our neighbour’s invitation to become the 51st state, and have spent not just this most recent Canada Day, but the last six months or so, finding polite ways to say “Sorry, not sorry,” we’re PROUD to be CANADIAN!

From comedians sporting “Elbows Up” hockey jerseys on SNL and in commercials with now Prime Minister Mark Carney, to TV personalities, singers/songwriters, current and former politicians and us average, everyday Canadians, there has been no shortage of folks singing the praises of this great land of ours. Heck, even “Molson Joe” came out of retirement to update the great beer rant of the year 2000, to remind us all that while we are many things, one thing we will never be is American. Saying “They mistake our modesty for meekness, our kindness for consent, our nation for another star on their flag,” he follows these points with an emphatic, “we are not the 51st anything.” It may be a commercial, but I couldn’t agree more and while a Canadian flag always flies high outside my home on Canada Day, this year I might just have been one of those people who went a little overboard on the Canadiana to show how proud, privileged and pleased I am to be a citizen of this great nation.

Canada is the country of choice for people from around the world. My own family represents a blend of six different European and Baltic countries, successive waves of generations who specifically chose Canada as the place they wanted to live in, start families in, and work hard in, because here, they knew they could prosper, thrive and live freely. Here, there was potential, a future, and a kinder more welcoming community. In Canada we celebrate diversity while embracing uniquely Canadian values. In Canada we are blessed to know that we are largely safe. Safe from school shootings and gun violence in general, and safe in the principles of democracy being upheld, and safe surrounded as we are by a social security net that endeavors to protect everyone, in good times and bad. These are all things our neighbours to the south likely haven’t been feeling for quite some time now.

Canada is known around the world as moderate, the peacekeeper, a calming presence on the world stage. We were part of the origin story for the UN Peacekeeping Forces, having played a key role under then Secretary of State for External Affairs Lester B. Pearson, “in creating the concept of UN peacekeeping.” He was later awarded the Nobel Peace Prize “for his leadership in helping establish the United Nations Emergency Force in Egypt during the Suez Crisis of 1956.”

Other famous Canadians include Banting and Best, working out of the University of Toronto in the early 1920s, who discovered insulin, saving without a doubt, millions of lives worldwide. In what might be considered a “typically Canadian” move, the two chose not to patent their discovery in order not to profit from it, “assigning the patent instead to the University of Toronto, ensuring it would be available for the benefit of all.”

Space shuttles and now, the International Space Station, would be significantly less operationally efficient without the contribution of Canadians and the Canadarm. Perhaps it’s a bit cliche to roll these contributions out now, on Canada Day, but with a surge in patriotism happening across the nation since both the US and Canadian elections, any day is a good day to remind ourselves of our successes. These three are just the top of the highlight reel out of a possible list of hundreds of things Canadians have developed, built, invented or created, contributing to making not just Canada, but our world, a better place to live in.

While there is a long way to go, Canada continues on its journey toward truth and reconciliation with Indigenous communities from coast, to coast, to coast. This is happening even as our southern neighbours forget all about their Indigenous heritage, attempt to strip some of their birthright citizenship and are deporting thousands of others, in some cases to countries from which they did NOT come. This isn’t a comparison – nor a competition – but if it were, we ARE better, period.

We provide medical care to those who need it, not those who can afford it. We have a social security safety net for those who experience economic hardship and we provide accessible public education for every child. We provide maternity and parental leave to parents so they can actually enjoy and bond with their baby (and because it’s the right thing to do!). We celebrate Pride, don’t force people to hide. We are nice, not afraid of a federal agency called ICE. We are Canada. We might say “sorry” a lot but none of us are sorry to be living here in this big, beautiful, amazing country that I am so incredibly proud (and lucky enough) to call home. I really, really, really hope you agree. Happy Canada Day – everyday!

