Cam Lang scores the game-winner in Admirals’ 4-1 upset of the red-hot King Rebellion

November 6, 2025 · 0 Comments

Caledon Captain Braeden Van Gelder promoted to the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the QMJHL

By Jim Stewart

November opened with a pair of good news items for the Caledon Admirals.

General Manager Ken Jeysman confirmed on Sunday afternoon in King that Caledon’s Captain Braeden Van Gelder had been promoted to the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

Van Gelder, a steady veteran defenseman with 1 goal and 9 assists in 16 games with the Admirals, had been rostered with Caledon for parts of three seasons.

The 6’1”, 212-pound defender, whose blue line fierceness was evident in the OJHL, was moved hours after the Admirals’ 4-1 loss to the Aurora Tigers on Thursday night.

Van Gelder’s departure is a feather in the cap of Caledon’s OJHL franchise and veteran Admiral Cam Lang complimented the team’s departing Captain: “He’s been a great player and great leader. We’ll miss his presence on and off the ice, but our defensemen will have to step up to cover the loss.”

The ninth-place Admirals responded to the departure of their Captain by sailing to a 4-1 upset win over the second-place King Rebellion at the Zancor Centre on Sunday afternoon.

The Admirals’ victory in King Township ended the Rebellion’s seven-game winning streak during which they climbed as high as 15th in the CJHL Power Rankings. The Rebellion swept the 2024-25 season series with the Admirals 4-0.

The Rebellion were going through their own kind of personnel re-set on Sunday after King General Manager Jay DeGennaro dealt the OJHL’s top-ranked goaltender Owen Edwards to the Haliburton County Huskies in exchange for BCHL goaltender Logan Kennedy, whose rights were held by the Huskies.

Kennedy played for Haliburton during the 2023-24 season.

The highly-touted BCHL goaltender made his first start for the Rebellion during Sunday’s matinee and dueled with Caledon netminder James Meredith through a scoreless first period.

Two minutes into the second period, King’s leading scorer Lachlan Larmand was assessed a boarding major and game misconduct, depriving the Rebellion of much offensive firepower and playmaking.

After King killed off the Larmand major, Caledon’s Masulka became entangled with Kennedy behind the Rebellion net and was assessed a Goalie Interference penalty at 10:07.

Eighteen seconds into Masulka’s penalty, Rebellion power forward Kyle Baston banged in a rebound from the slot after some nice puck movement by Jake Mallory and Antonio Cerqua between the circles to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

Masulka’s penalty turned out to be costly as King—winners of 12 of their last 14 games—appeared on the brink of breaking out their offence as they did last Sunday in a 9-2 home ice drubbing of the Niagara Falls Canucks.

Instead, Meredith held the fort against a Rebellion onslaught and the plucky Admirals responded with two goals in rapid succession.

Caledon tied the game at 13:09 when newly-acquired Cole Kirton lofted the puck high glove side past Kennedy – converting a slick passing play by Michael Marrelli and Clarence Allain.

On a brilliantly-quick maneuver 39 seconds later, Lang took Kirton’s pass off the end boards, wheeled to his forehand in one motion to the edge of the right crease, and slid the puck between the pads of a surprised Kennedy and into the cage.

Even though it appeared that the net was knocked off its moorings, Lang’s go-ahead marker was deemed a good goal by game officials and the visitors held their first lead of the game.

Lang described his opportunistic marker and why he was so free to shock Kennedy: “My linemate Keeler went digging in the corner and three King guys went to him. I knew I had space and I wrapped it under his pads.”

Trailing 2-1, the home side opened the third period on a 5-on-3 power play for 22 seconds after Caledon’s coaching staff was assessed a bench minor for their role in an end-of-period kerfuffle over the frozen overhead scoreclock at the Zancor Centre.

The infraction was inconsequential as King failed to take advantage of the bench penalty for the staff’s vociferous berating of the Rebellion’s brilliant PA man, scorekeeper, clock operator, and penalty box warden Doug Ireland who informed officials of the technical glitch, maintained the official game clock had counted down to zero, and the score clock – frozen at 4.9 seconds — finally re-set to the correct time.

Meredith was the difference during the period-opening power play by King as he kept the Rebellion’s explosive offence off the scoreboard.

Lang credited his keeper’s 42-save performance for the Admirals’ road win.

“He’s really good. He’s a leader and we knew when he came to camp that he was a real goalie. He’s been really steady and he had good rebound control today.”

With Meredith frustrating the high-flying King squad at every turn in the third period, the Caledon offence proceeded to produce the prettiest goal of the afternoon. On a tic-tac-toe play that picked apart the King zone defense, combative Clarence Allain, who was expelled from Thursday’s game for fighting, finished a fine passing play on the doorstep from Curtis Freeman and Kirton to give the Admirals a 3-1 lead with 3:43 left in the game.

It was Kirton’s third point of the game. In three games with the Admirals, the productive Kirton has tallied four points.

After Meredith surrounded high-scoring Ryan Fairbairn’s wrist shot from between the circles at 3:31,

King Head Coach Geoff Schomogyi called a timeout to draw up a play for the crucial offensive zone faceoff and pulled Kennedy for an extra attacker.

Meredith’s pad save at 3:17 repelled King’s best 6-on-5 scoring opportunity.

As King pressed to reduce its deficit, Caledon defenseman Marcello Santiago corralled an entry shot by the Rebellion and, with a surprising amount of open space, fired a low rink-long shot from below the dot that slid into the empty cage to give his club a 4-1 cushion with 2:36 left to play.

Santiago’s accurate 180-footer, which eluded the six King skaters, was another cause for celebration for the visitors.

According to Lang, “It was his first OJHL goal, so the guys were all excited for Santiago.”

After describing the feel-good moment for his teammate, Lang offered reasons for his club’s big road win in King and compared the Admirals’ comparatively-tepid effort versus the Aurora Tigers on Thursday night: “Thursday, we didn’t have it. Today, everybody brought it. Everything was clicking today. We played our systems today that [Head Coach] Joe [Washkurak] has set up. We have a lot of skill out there so if we can put hard work and skill together, we’re going to win a lot of games.”

The eighth-place Admirals (8-7-1-2) host the twelfth-place Georgetown Raiders (1-14-0-2) on Thursday, November 6. Puck drop at the Mayfield Icebox is 7:30 p.m.

