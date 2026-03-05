Caledon’s Kristin Della Rovere reflects on her magical moments in Milan as an Olympic scoring hero for Team Italy

March 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Kristin Della Rovere’s list of enviable achievements continues to grow.

The Caledon East-born forward’s collegiate and pro hockey journey has taken her to Boston, Ottawa, Milan, and Toronto where she:

Played NCAA Division 1 hockey for the Harvard Crimson;

Competed in the PWHL’s inaugural year in front of big crowds in the nation’s capital as the league’s youngest player;

Starred for the host club at the 2026 Winter Olympics by scoring two goals and two assists in five games including the the game-winning goal versus Team Japan to send Team Italy (2-2) to the tournament’s quarterfinals for the first time;

Settled into her sophomore year in the PWHL with the Toronto Sceptres—surrounded by veteran teammates who are pushing for a playoff spot in the expanded league.

Della Rovere, back home in Canada after her Olympic adventure, took time from her busy professional hockey schedule to discuss the highlights of playing for Team Italy.

She described the context for her game-winning goal against Japan which qualified Italy for the Olympic quarterfinals against Team USA.

“Going into the tournament, nobody believed in us and most thought we’d go 0-4. In the game versus Japan—the last period was one of the most intense I’ve ever been a part of. Being able to have an impact was incredible. That goal gave us a 3-1 lead. We held off a 6-on-5 at the end. Every player had a pivotal role. I was proud of the girls because we proved we belonged on the biggest stage.”

Della Rovere’s upstart squad faced Team USA in the quarters and she described the Americans’ level of play.

“We respected them, but we weren’t afraid of them. They’re an incredible hockey team made up of great players on one of the best teams ever created. I played against many of them in the PW and in College. Our quarterfinal game was a dogfight—words were exchanged, but we didn’t back down. Our goalie was outstanding – we were outshot by a wide margin. When you saw our roster on paper, it wouldn’t stand out, but our younger players were battling and every one played their role. Our team’s best young player, Matilde Fantin, is only 19 and a freshman at Penn State. They all picked up valuable experience, the game itself was fun, and we had a blast.”

The current Toronto Sceptre responded thoughtfully about how her starring role for Team Italy in Europe would affect her professional hockey career back in North America.

“I obviously have goals and dreams for my pro career in the PW. I’m not satisfied with where I am, but I hope to carry all this confidence forward. It’s cool to be here in Toronto. It’s a different group than last year, but to play for a Toronto team is really cool. I’ve come full circle with my childhood dreams—now I’m playing pro hockey for Toronto.”

Della Rovere compared playing in Ottawa during the PWHL’s first season and in Toronto during the league’s second season.

“In Ottawa, it was the first year—it was historical and it was special to play in front of big crowds. Playing against the best players in the world, especially as the youngest player in the league, and to be mentored by pro players was a great experience. In Toronto, it’s a more comfortable experience in my second season. The players here are teammates, not just idols.”

It’s evident that Della Rovere has made lasting memories in her first two years in the PWHL, but when asked about the highlight of her Olympic experience, the Caledon East native described the connection with the fans while playing for Italy’s national team in Milan.

“The memory that sticks with me is that not many Olympians get to represent the host country. We skated a lap around the rink after our win over France in our first game. Our games were sold out for the rest of the tournament. We made history and left a legacy for future teams. It was very emotional—seeing the level of support we received in all five games.”

After starring for Team Italy at the Olympics, Della Rovere will reprise her role and pull on her Italia jersey at the IIHF World Championships starting on April 11, after completing her second season in the PWHL.

Readers Comments (0)