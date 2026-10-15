Caledon Votes 2026: Meet Your Regional Council Candidates: Mauro Testani, Wards 1, 2, & 3

October 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

By KATHRYN FRASER

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Mauro Testani has thrown his hat in the ring to be Caledon’s next Regional Councillor for Wards 1,2 and 3.

“I’ve called Caledon home for more than 25 years, and I care deeply about this community and the future we’re building for the next generation,” he says. “I believe Caledon is a wonderful place to live, but as our community grows, we need to make sure we’re making smart decisions that protect our quality of life. I’ve spent years being involved in the community, volunteering, working with local associations, and listening to residents. I’ve reached a point where I want to do more than raise concerns from the sidelines. I want to be part of finding solutions.

“I’m running because I believe Wards 1, 2 and 3 deserve a strong, accessible voice at the Council table, someone who will listen, bring common sense to decisions, respect taxpayers’ money, and work hard to deliver results for the people who live here.”

Testani says he believes that residents of Wards 1,2 and 3 need a Regional Councillor who understands that growth must be managed responsibly.

“We need to plan for roads, traffic, public transit, community facilities, and other infrastructure so that services keep pace with development,” he says. “We also need to protect our farmland, green spaces, and natural environment, while addressing concerns about illegal land uses, including trucking yards. Public safety, home security, and access to reliable internet and cellular service, particularly in our rural communities, also deserve attention. Just as importantly, we need to ensure that our growing community provides meaningful opportunities for our youth and better access to programs and services for individuals with special needs and their families.

“Building a stronger Caledon means making sure no one is left behind. Above all, residents need a Councillor who is accessible, transparent, and financially responsible. We need someone who will listen to the concerns of individual communities, ask the right questions, and make decisions that put residents’ long-term interests first.”

Testani has called Caledon his home for over 25 years and through his hands-on experience as a business owner and active member of the community, he says he believes that his experience makes him a strong candidate for Regional Councillor.

“My involvement includes volunteering with the Caledon Lions Club, participating with the Caledon Village Association, supporting the Agricultural Society and Canada Day celebrations, and volunteering with school council. Running businesses has taught me the importance of budgeting, planning ahead, managing expenses, and being accountable for the decisions you make. You learn quickly that every dollar matters and that poor financial decisions can have serious consequences. My community involvement has also taught me the importance of listening and understanding the needs of different people. I may be a new face in elected office, but I’m not new to Caledon. I would bring that local knowledge, a practical business perspective, and a genuine commitment to serving residents to the role.”

Testani says he wants to make sure that every resident feels heard and that their concerns matter regardless of where they live.

“Being a Councillor is about representing people, not just making decisions on their behalf. I would make myself available to residents through phone calls, emails, community meetings, and conversations at local events. I would also make a point of visiting the different communities across Wards 1, 2 and 3 to hear directly from residents about their concerns and what they would like to see improved,” says Testani. “Most importantly, listening has to lead to action. Even when a concern cannot be resolved immediately, residents deserve an honest answer, an explanation of the next steps, and follow-up. My commitment would be to make sure people know their voices are being heard, and their concerns are being brought forward.”

Testani says he believes that communication needs to be straightforward, consistent and accessible, and that residents shouldn’t struggle to reach out to their Councillor and hear if their concerns are being addressed.

“I would focus on keeping residents informed about important Council decisions, upcoming projects, budget matters, and issues that directly affect their communities. I would use the campaign’s existing communication channels, including email and social media, alongside regular community meetings and direct conversations with residents. I would also encourage residents to reach out with questions and concerns and make every effort to respond in a timely manner. When an issue requires more time or input from other levels of government, I would explain that process and provide updates where possible. Communication is not just about sharing information. It is about building trust, being transparent about decisions, and making sure residents know that their Councillor is approachable and accountable.”

Testani says he understands the biggest challenges in Wards 1,2 and 3 including traffic congestion, infrastructure keeping pace with growth, community safety and protecting the natural environment and plans to work collaboratively with all parties involved to find practical solutions.

“We need to plan ahead, use our resources wisely, and make decisions based on what will benefit residents in the long term,” says Testani.

Testani has five main priorities, and they all focus on protecting Caledon’s quality of life while making sure the community is prepared for the future.

“First, I would work towards responsible growth and better infrastructure planning, ensuring that roads, transit, and community facilities keep pace with development. Second, I would prioritize traffic safety and community security, including addressing congestion, improving road safety, tackling illegal trucking yards, and supporting safer neighbourhoods. Third, I would focus on protecting our environment and rural character by preserving farmland, green spaces, and our watershed, while supporting stronger protections for our land. Fourth, I would advocate for responsible spending and limiting tax increases. Residents work hard for their money, and every expenditure should be carefully considered to ensure we are getting value for taxpayers. Finally, I would work to improve services and quality of life across our communities, including additional support for seniors, better broadband and cellular reliability in rural areas, and more recreational programming in our smaller villages,” says Testani. “I also believe we need to do more for our youth and individuals with special needs. This means advocating for more accessible recreational programs, inclusive community activities, and expanded support services that give young people and individuals with diverse abilities greater opportunities to participate, develop skills, and thrive.

“Every resident, regardless of age or ability, deserves access to programs and services that support their well-being and sense of belonging. These priorities are connected by one goal: making sure Caledon grows in a way that benefits residents without placing unnecessary financial or social burdens on them.”

Testani says he wants to be able to be a voice and advocate for Wards 1,2 and 3 and is hoping to be able to gain the trust of Caledon residents.

“I believe trust is earned through honesty, hard work, and following through on your commitments. I’m asking residents for the opportunity to represent them because I care about Caledon and want to help build a strong future for our community. I bring more than 25 years of local experience, a business owner’s understanding of financial responsibility, and a genuine commitment to listening to residents,” says Testani. “I won’t pretend that every problem has an easy solution or that every decision will make everyone happy. What I can commit to is being accessible, asking the tough questions, spending taxpayers’ money carefully, and working hard to find practical solutions.

“At the end of the day, I believe a Councillor should be someone residents can turn to for help, guidance, and representation. I want to earn that trust by being present in the community, keeping my word, and putting the interests of Wards 1, 2 and 3 first. My message is simple: I’m a neighbour first, and I want to bring a fresh, common-sense approach to serving our community.”

Readers Comments (0)