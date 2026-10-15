Caledon Votes 2026: Meet Your Council Candidates: Stan Cameron, Ward 3

October 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

By KATHRYN FRASER

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Stan Cameron, former long-time Trustee for the Peel District School Board Trustee has thrown his hat in the ring to represent Ward 3 as Councillor in this month’s municipal election.

“I still feel like I have a lot to give to my community, and giving has been a very large, long part of my life in Caledon,” says Cameron. “I’ve lived here for 51 years, and for the better part of those 51 years, I have always served in some way. I have shared my vocation, which was 37 years of teaching in both secondary education, and my avocations, which have been, 14 years now, as residence support worker at Bethel Hospice in Inglewood, 10 years as a minor hockey coach, four years as a Big Brother, 10-plus years as a volunteer with the Albion Bolton Agricultural Society, and 10 years as a Home James driver, helping people get home and get back safely to where they needed to be.

“So, the history of giving and serving the community has been very much a part of my character, and none of that, except for the school board trustee, was connected with politics in any way. I did that outside of any political aspirations. This is an opportunity to share and to give in another way, and I feel like I have not only the character traits, but also the skill sets to help. I have not been happy with the last four years of representation at the Council table, and I wanted to create an option for people to have a choice, to vote for me, my history, my recognition, name recognition across the last 16 years as a school board trustee, and all of those other applications that I’ve been involved with over the last 51 years.

“I hope people recognize that my interest is in giving all of that to residents of Ward 3.”

Cameron says he believes that Ward 3 deserves a representative that will not make decisions without considering how the decision will benefit and effect the community.

“What they need is to feel consulted, involved and cared for, and they don’t need a one-person representative to be making all the decisions at a Council table for all of the items that will affect them, which is why I’ve said, I will be using a community benefit approach. When I’m at the table, I will be thinking of, and seeking the answer to, what is the community benefit? How does this benefit our residents? How does the community benefit? I think that’s what the community deserves,” says Cameron. “I think what our community deserves is a representative who will do all of those things and pay attention to our residents’ needs, concerns, questions, and the way to do that is to be connected to the community in the way that [is] the only way that I know how, which is to reach out to people…. I will be the representative of the voice for people relative to what they’re telling me they need.”

The community benefit approach is very important, he says, to have communication with residents and to give residents opportunities to connect with their Councillor about both concerns and ideas for the Town.

“I’m going to host a community meeting every six months, hopefully at a room somewhere that the Town Hall can provide for us, to invite all the residents of Ward 3 to come to the meeting, to share with me, and share with each other the concerns that they have of their community; and then also to ask people not just to come with their questions and concerns and issues, but to come with some ideas for solutions. That’s one way beyond the ’here’s my phone number, and here’s my email address, and let’s connect.’ But it’s going to be an opportunity too for people to be involved, should they wish to come and talk outside of those six-month meetings that [they] are able to contact and connect through phone and email, etc,” says Cameron. “My dream is to open communication so people will feel that they have an opportunity to share so that they have a voice at the table, who will be thinking of them through a community benefit approach.”

While speaking residents, Cameron says he has heard many of the challenges that Ward 3 is facing, including high taxes, particularly when it comes to seniors, road safety, community safety, including break-ins and online scams, and downtown revitalization.

“When I look at all of these issues, I put them together under the topic of quality of life. People feel their quality of life is either not affordable, or it’s not safe, or they’re unhappy with the way their community looks. That’s a quality-of-life issue that I think, together, we must try to resolve it,” says Cameron.

For Cameron, he knows there is a longer list of challenges than just those four; however, they are the most common and he wants work towards finding solutions.

“I’m interested in regenerating the revitalization committee. There was a Caledon East revitalization committee that was in place and it disappeared. I would have liked to, and I will, should I get in, restart that and invite the people who have talked to me about, ‘What are we going to do about this? We are not happy the way the community looks,’ and I’m with them. It does not look good. It is not a clean look, it’s not a healthy look, and notwithstanding them, the construction needs to take place and needs to be done. We can do something new.

“In terms of community safety, I have an interest in looking at a deeper level. I have real interest in including our three schools in Caledon East…to include students in how we can beautify our community and start with cleaning out the garbage. Also do we need more police supervision or surveillance? Do we need police to be seen more often in the community for a positive effect and communication? I’d be interested in hearing what do the police need to help with the issues around community safety. Do they need more officers? If that’s the case, then we need to look at dedicating more money to the OPP budget so that they can hire more officers.”

Cameron also plans to focus on illegal trucking and road safety.

“In May of 2026, the province indicated that they would be bringing in legislation to address illegal truckyards at the [municipal level with] more teeth. I think the part that gives it the greatest amount of teeth is an administrative monetary penalty rudder, that the administrative monetary penalty will be in the legislation that will allow municipalities to set a fine that offenders will be ordered to pay, and if they don’t pay that, will be added to the tax bill.

“What I have said was, and I believe this, if we know that is coming, could we, as a Town and Council, get moving on what that might look like for us? Notwithstanding we haven’t seen the legislation, again, we don’t need to wait for that. What about the ideas that we could be putting together now to get ready for when that does get presented? For road safety, again, is it is it more supervision? Do we need more traffic calming, efforts? I hear from people that they like those road humps, but they don’t like them so close together, and they don’t like them so high because of damage you could be doing to their truck and car suspensions. I think the traffic calming efforts should continue, and increase surveillance from police. I hear from residents they would like to see more radar. Again, does that mean, we should be dedicating more money to police, to the OPP to help encourage that?”

Tax rates are another challenge that Cameron wants to focus on.

“I don’t make any promises around taxes perhaps except to say I wouldn’t be voting for any increase in taxes beyond the rate of inflation. I certainly heard from people who said they’re very unhappy with high taxes because it makes life unaffordable [and] contributes to life being unaffordable for them here in Caledon. I heard from people who said, they don’t mind paying their increased share of taxes, providing that’s reasonable and providing that they get to see the corresponding services that they’d be happy with seeing and receiving. We need to look at services relative to increases and if we shouldn’t be increasing taxes, what is it that we’re going to be having to give up? [That] will be a question we will have to ask and answer at the Council table.”

Cameron says he hopes that residents put their trust in him and vote to elect him as Councillor of Ward 3.

“I have a proven record of caring for people in this community,” he says. “There is a proven record of someone who cares, someone who is empathetic, someone who will listen, someone who will pay attention and get back to you should you reach out to me.”

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