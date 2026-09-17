Caledon Votes 2026: Meet Your Council Candidates: Cosimo Napoli, Ward 6

September 17, 2026 · 0 Comments

By KATHRYN FRASER

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Cosimo Napoli has decided to continue the work he has already started and run for re-election as Ward 6 Councillor in this October’s Municipal Election.

While, through his time on Council, Napoli has been able to serve the residents and advocate for them at the table, he says he also believes that his job isn’t done yet and there is still much that needs to be done.

“I’m running for a re-election because I enjoy serving the residents of Ward 6 and believe there’s still important work to be done. Over the past four years, I’ve worked to listen to the residents, respond to their concerns, and advocate for practical solutions,” says Napoli. “I want to continue that work, particularly when it comes to responsible growth, traffic, and road safety, revitalizing the downtown Bolton, and addressing inappropriate land uses and maintaining responsible municipal spending. I also believe that the experience I’ve gained during my first term allows me to be an even more effective representative for Ward 6.”

Napoli wants to be able to not only listen to the residents but be able to follow through and work to find a solution,

“Ward 6 needs a Councillor who is accessible, listens to the residents and follows through,” he says. “Residents deserve someone who will bring their concerns forward, work with Town staff and Council and keep them informed. With significant growth occurring through Caledon, Ward 6 also needs strong representation to ensure infrastructure and services keep pace with the growth.”

Through his four years serving on Council as well as his years as part of the local business community, Napoli believes his experience will continue to make him a strong Councillor for Ward 6.

“My experience, especially my fiscal experience with customer service is a big part. I feel like it’s no different with the customers that I deal with in my business, to service them, it’s equivalent to serving my community. At the end of the day, [community members] pay the taxes and they deserve to be well served,” he says. “As Councillor I worked directly with residents on concerns involving roads, traffic, development, municipal services, and property issues. I have also worked with Town staff, Council colleagues, and community organizations to move initiatives forward. My business background has taught me the importance of listening and managing resources, solving problems, and most importantly, follow through.”

Communication is incredibly important to Napoli and he wants to continue to be accessible so that resident can communicate their issues and he can help find a solution.

“Good communication starts with being accessible and responsible. I encourage residents to contact me directly by phone, email, so I can properly understand your concerns and work with Council, staff to determine what can be done. I also believe that residents deserve regular updates. Not every municipal issue can be resolved immediately, but people should know that their concerns have been heard, what steps are being taken, and what the expected process is.

“Now, having said that, since I’ve been elected…I always encourage my residents to contact me via email or phone – detailed emails with pictures to support what the issue is, what they would like to address. With that email, I go to staff and I make sure that they include myself in all these emails with staff, and if they don’t include staff, I will forward it to staff myself.”

Tracking correspondence, he says, is very important “because prior to me being elected, residents always indicated to me a lot of times their concerns, they feel, were lost in the shuffle and never ended up getting addressed.”

Continuing his time in office, Napoli says he is hopeful to be able to continue to support and advocate for Ward 6.

“My main priorities would include responsible and managed control, providing traffic flow and road safety. I’ve actually put in place a lot of traffic safety measures working with residents, and quite honestly, I actually appreciate when the residents get involved. My eyes aren’t everywhere, our staff’s eyes aren’t everywhere, so we actually rely on residents. We had some residents that were concerned with issues in front of the school. We addressed the issues [and] we put in a crosswalk, we implemented a better signage.”

Downtown Bolton revitalization is also important to him.

“That’s something that I’ve been working on as well with my colleagues,” he says, citing the development of the Humber River Centre as a key example.

“My priorities are going to be to continue to address inappropriate land issues, and review the trucking operations, and keep ensuring that the infrastructure keeps up with the pace of development, including communication with residents, supporting local businesses, supporting our seniors, families, and all the community organizations which we have been supporting.”

Looking forward Napoli is hopeful that Ward 6 will put their trust in him and re-elect him as Councillor for Ward 6.

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