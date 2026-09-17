Make an Informed Decision

September 17, 2026 · 0 Comments

by Sheralyn Roman

Perhaps you’re already getting tired of election talk but I beg of you – don’t! Caledon, and some of our closest neighbours, have big decisions to make this year and as such, we cannot become complacent. We must stay ever vigilant to truth and mistruth, where actions speak (or have spoken in the past) louder than words, and importantly, consider not just our responsibility to vote municipally, but who it is provincially, that is driving some of what’s happening here at home. That means for you to make an informed decision, you are going to have to invest a little bit of time in research.

Without prejudice, there is a candidate in Ward Two who has been producing short videos on the role of the municipal government (vs. provincial and federal) to help constituents truly understand “who does what.” Kudos to them for making the effort to disseminate valuable information, not just campaign promises, while on the campaign trail. This is the kind of information we all should be aware of. There are important distinctions between what each level of government is responsible for. Do you know what they are? Get informed!

For another source of information, the Town of Caledon is also offering excellent election support materials. (I know, I know, those are words you never thought I’d say) The Town’s website has details on where, how and when you can vote. All candidates are listed, along with their available contact information. It’s even available in different languages. By the way, this year there is literally NO excuse not to vote. The Town has also provided a number of alternatives if you require assistance to vote. For example, after meeting certain criteria, you might be eligible to vote curbside, from your own home, by proxy – or, if you live in a retirement home or long-term-care centre, from your own living facility. So. when I say there’s NO excuse not to vote, there’s really no excuse!

This year, again without prejudice, I’m also noticing a sharp increase in the number of candidates who are hosting meet and greets, coffee meetings and other opportunities outside of any scheduled debates, for people to meet with them and ask questions. Sure, door to door is still important, but let’s face it, a lot of us don’t open the door for just about any reason these days so candidates are being forced to get creative, and more power to those who are issuing open invitations to members of their community to come out and ask tough questions in an open forum like a coffee shop.

Speaking of tough questions, with so much happening to, and in, Caledon right now, it is so very important that you take the time to learn more about each candidate and their position on matters of importance to you, your ward, or to all of Caledon.

The Caledon Public Library, together with the Caledon Chamber of Commerce and the Metamorphosis Network, are hosting multiple events where you can learn more and even submit questions ahead of time. These agencies “have partnered to offer the following all-candidates meetings in preparation for the Municipal Election on October 26, 2026. They are as follows: Mayoral Candidates – Thursday, September 24, 7 PM – Caledon East Community Centre. Local and Regional Candidates for Wards 4, 5, and 6 – Thursday, October 1, 7 PM – Albion Bolton Branch and finally, local and Regional Candidates for Wards 1, 2, and 3 – Monday, October 5, 7 PM – Margaret Dunn Valleywood Branch and Collaboration Studio.”

And on that note, attending the Mayoral candidates debate is particularly important this year.

While the incumbent announced her resignation earlier this summer, one might be forgiven for thinking there remains a very clear divide between Mayoral candidates. With much of the previous Council’s term resulting in 5-4 vote split decisions on issues of significant concern to Caledon residents, you might want to take a good, long look at how the two incumbent Councillors vying for the top job voted on major issues. There is no party politics at the municipal level, at least there shouldn’t be, so assessing what’s already on the public record is one of the easiest ways to make an informed decision.

As for the other three Mayoral candidates, all I can say is that at press time, only one of the three had a functioning website. A link for another candidate’s website appeared to be broken and as for the other two? I’d say do your research, but that’s hard to do when not much information (or apparently even a website) is readily available. Perhaps they are coming soon, but so too is early voting (the first advance polls are on October 9, which isn’t really all that far away.)

I hope you enjoyed this short synopsis. This paper will continue to provide updates on all the candidates, poll locations, important dates and times for debates, advance voting and more. You can review (where they exist) candidate websites from the comfort of your own home and you can attend debates, meet and greets and all-candidates meetings.

What you can’t do – and at great risk to all of Caledon – is not vote. So, the even shorter synopsis is this: There’s NO excuse not to vote so get informed and then get out and vote!

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