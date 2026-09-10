Back to Reality?

September 10, 2026 · 0 Comments

by Brock Weir

Here it is.

It was unavoidable.

We tried to stave it off as long as we could.

We knew it was coming, so we tried to make the most of it while it was here.

For many, we’re well and truly into fall. It’s always been a curious concept to me that Labour Day is often considered the end of summer and the beginning of autumn, much like Victoria Day is viewed as the kick-off to summer – despite what the calendar says.

Most people, of course, are eager to get the summer party started, understandably so, but, at the same time, by the time Victoria Day arrives, there’s generally a month so before the solstice and you’ve wished away almost 30 days (more or less) of your springtime, a debit you can’t get back once the snow flies.

If you prefer to think summer grinds to a halt as soon as Labour Day appears on the horizon, whether at the start of the month, or a week into September as was the case this year, you’re generally discounting at least a couple of bonus weeks of sunshine.

I’m not in any hurry for the fall or winter, so forgive me if I put my blinders on for a little bit and steadfastly refuse to get autumnal until at least September 21 – maybe September 22, just to be on the safe side – and, despite being a fan, no semblance of pumpkin spice will pass my lips until then.

Stubborn? Maybe, but I think it’s sensible.

Is summer over? Not yet. Is fall here? Well, we can see it on the horizon, but it hasn’t yet turned onto the off ramp.

So, where are we?

Taking the change of seasons out of the equation, maybe one thing we can all agree on is the end of Labour Day signals a return to reality – however you might define it.

For some of us, it’s a return to a more intense round of work, where it’s harder to steal away a few hours in the afternoon to do something fun or practical, wangle an unexpected long weekend, or simply have a bit more flexibility.

For those of us in the newsroom, it’s really a kick-off to a particularly busy period ahead as our communities’ municipal election campaigns truly kick into high gear. Although, it must be said, those who are vying to be a part of our 2026 – 2030 Councils hardly paused long enough to let even a single blade of grass grow under their feet, and that is something truly commendable.

For our leaders who aren’t spending September and October jostling for a seat at the table, it’s the resumption of business that impacts all of us at Queen’s Park and on Parliament Hill, the latter being in particular focus this week as Ottawa responds to American tariffs.

At the same time, while I doubt any of our local small business owners found much time to find their proverbial Zen over July and August given all the uncertainty that this month is sure to bring, it’s now a crunch time as the realities of what they will have to deal with for the foreseeable future become clear. Pivots might also be on the horizon, but, as was the case the last time we all had shift and bend, we’re all in this together.

For parents, it might be a welcome return to reality as they’re able to go about their day jobs without having to worry about finding something for their kids to do all day to stave off couch rot – unless, of course, you’re a teacher by profession, and now it’s a matter of keeping 25 – 30-plus students occupied and focused rather than just the few you might have at home.

Which brings me to students. It’s a return to reality for them as well, but a reality that is undoubtedly going to be productive, an environment where you can expand your mind and horizons, and hopefully find the wherewithal to fit a few further pieces in place in the jigsaw puzzle of your future.

As the new school year begins, however, I can’t help but hope that as students, teachers, and support staff alike return to this familiar “reality” that it actually reflects the real world.

“The Government is putting more resources directly into classrooms,” said Ontario’s Ministry of Education in a back-to-school statement on Tuesday morning. “For the first time this school year, eligible elementary homeroom teachers have direct access to $750 annually to purchase classroom supplies, in addition to existing funding that school boards receive for classroom and school supplies. Following an open and competitive procurement process led by Supply Ontario, Staples Canada was selected to deliver the new Classroom Supplies Fund. An online portal for eligible teachers includes 220 core products identified through feedback from more than 23,000 Ontario teachers. These core products are offered at prices significantly lower than those found at Staples in-store and online. If a teacher happens to find a product that costs more on the portal, Staples Canada has set up a dedicated customer service line to respond to any price differences and will ensure prices are matched.”

This is all well and good, and a step in the right direction, but no matter how discounted the products in the portal might be, in a classroom where there are 30-plus students to one teacher, a situation that is far from exceptional, this breaks down to roughly $25 per student. Good luck with that.

It’s nothing to sneeze at, don’t get me wrong, but having spoken to numerous teachers since in-class lessons resumed in our post-COVID world, perhaps a $750 grocery gift card from one of the Weston-owned businesses that are so popular with the Provincial government would maximize classroom impact.

When we’re talking about a return to reality, another reality – albeit one that some might find rather uncomfortable – is teachers these days, particularly those in elementary school, can’t limit themselves to teaching the traditional Three Rs, no matter how much the Ministry of Education pushes the idea of a “back to basics” classroom environment.

Students are facing challenges from every direction, whether in school, at home, or in the community at large. As a result, teachers are increasingly being called upon to help students navigate these new realities and find the resources students need to take on the challenges that await them. They have students arriving to school hungry and without the fuel they need to absorb the “basics,” however they are defined, leaving it up to educators, support staff, and the wider school community to band together to provide this additional layer of student support.

And given the challenges that lie ahead for all of us, it seems unlikely to me that this reality is going to ease up any time soon.

Summer is still here for the next little while, but this week’s return to reality is inescapable.

At the same time, however, the reality each person is returning to this week is anything but uniform – and recognizing that reality is the first step towards a brighter future.

Then what?

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