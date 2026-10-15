Caledon Votes 2026: Mayoral candidate Russo wants to finish work already started

October 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

By KATHRYN FRASER

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Mario Russo, current Regional Councillor of Wards 4,5 and 6, is running for the Town’s top job this fall.

“It’s cliche, but the truth is I’m raising my family here and I have my entire family in Caledon, so I want what a lot of other parents want as well: we want to make sure that Caledon stays a safe community, maintains its clean and community-minded mentality and just do things for the community that work. My family moved to Caledon years ago for that reason and we want to make sure it stays that way,” says Russo. “Over the last four years, I just realized that there was a lot of work that Council started, a lot of things that we inherited that I felt needed to be fixed, a lot of work that was underway but hasn’t been finished. Ultimately, I feel that we started getting the ball rolling in the right direction, and I want to finish the work that I feel I started, without starting from scratch, and be part of the answer, not part of the problem.”

Throughout his many years of experience, including serving on Council and working in the private sector, Russo says he feels his experience will benefit the position of Mayor.

“Having run my own businesses, having lived essentially in the real world, I say that you’re not assured a paycheque, and recognizing many of the struggles that a lot of our communities have with running small businesses and not having the surety and security that a lot of times we have the privilege to have, being elected officials or anyone that has, let’s call it a secure job for four years in our case, is that I want to bring that perspective and that lens to the table,” he says. “That was one of the reasons I ran the first time.

“Now, having also on top of that the experience of both the municipal and the regional lens that I’ve been able to sit at, and recognizing how important it is to have a strong voice to the province and to the federal government and how we can advocate effectively.

“I want to bring that experience of understanding that, so that real life, private sector experience, the experience I’ve attained over the last several years sitting at the table, and the ability that I’ve had with sitting on so many committees, including the Truck Safety Advisory Committee, working with community groups on the aggregates and so forth, I think that experience over these four years, combined with my real-life experience, is a benefit to this role.”

For Russo, his vision for Caledon is to be able to bring growth in sustainable, professional, intelligent ways that ensure good economic development, making sure that Caledon stays the Caledon everyone loves.

“I recognized that we had a mandate [the] previous Council brought in with both municipal and regional governments, brought in the urban boundary that effectively brought in 11,000 acres, and we had the blueprint of where we were going to grow. The problem was that I felt that we needed good, competent people with both the competency and the desire to actually lead us into the next four to eight to 12 years. I think that the vision of being able to bring the infrastructure in place in advance or in parallel to growth is essential in our actual urban boundary,” says Russo. “The key that I want to share to people is the vision of 80% of Caledon is protected, 20% is where we’re going to grow drastically. So, in that 80%, we need to protect, we need to maintain, we need to keep the character that ensures Caledon stays the Caledon we all love. In that 20%, we need to maintain that character as best as possible, but we need to also grow in a sustainable, professional, intelligent way that ensures good economic development, jobs that are in place so that kids going through university now potentially [can] live and work in Caledon and not just sleep in Caledon and work elsewhere.”

Throughout the election Russo says he’s spoken to many residents about the challenges Caledon is facing and is focused on a few main priorities.

“One of the things that I have been hearing going to the door is the whole aspect of road safety, and improving infrastructure on roads is paramount, making sure that we put that road infrastructure we need and enforce where we need to enforce and educate,” says Russo. “Another priority is managed growth [and] the infrastructure, as I alluded to before, is essential, and putting into place a complete communit. That’s become a little bit of a saying out there, but that infrastructure that I talk about is not just the pipes, and the water and sewer; it includes the parks, the recreation facilities, the first responders, all those aspects that make a community – places of worship, that we’re able to walk to so that we know that in our community we have all the beauty, the luxuries and necessities that we need. Lastly is advancing both our availability to house, whether it’s an urgent care, whether it’s more doctors in our community, combined with, that economic development components of, again, good paying jobs.”

When it comes to decision-making and values, Russo says he wants to be able to work and make decisions that benefit residents of Caledon as a whole.

“The values that I bring to the table, and I live my life with is, I am I proud, one, of what I’m doing, are my daughters, my wife, my family, would they be proud of the decisions I make? My father, I say if he’s looking down at me and I’m making a decision, would he be proud of that? So, the, honesty and integrity of am I saying, what is the truth? Oftentimes that truth is not always the most popular decision,” says Russo. “Having an honest and truthful dialogue doesn’t always mean that it’s the most popular decision or what people often come across. Sometimes, unfortunately, the 20 or 50 people that come to our meetings, feel like they’re speaking for all of the community, but my job is to try and have all the evidence and speak for the community as a whole, be the conduit and the proxy to say, you don’t have the time in your everyday life to make these decisions.

“We have staff that gives us recommendations and we need to use that mindset of ‘Am I doing what the evidence leads and supports?’ and, ‘Am I doing what I feel the majority of Caledon [wants]?’, so that element of listening and collaborating with our residents and our business community is important. As Mayor, I need to make sure that whether you’ve been here for, you know, hundreds of years or you just moved into the community, your voice is heard and you feel that you’re having the representation that you deserve.”

As early voting has begun for residents, Russo says he is hoping that Caledon will put their trust in him and vote on or before October 26.

“I don’t have all the answers. There are problems that I unfortunately inherited, that we as a Town inherited, and things that the province and other tiers of governments have left us, wondering how we’re going to deal with that. I’m not asking the residents to look past these problems and to think that all these problems are something that I have a magic wand to fix. But, I ask them, who’s been present these four years on this term of Council and been trying to fix them? Who’s been making some impact in terms of some of the challenges that we had?’ Personally, in the area that I represent, Highway 50 and Mayfield Road, it was I that got that motion to start the work on and will be actually start construction this fall or early spring. We had an illegal truck and land use issue that we’ve now significantly made progress at 300 yesteryear to 72 today. 72 [is] still too many, but we are making progress. So, I just ask, look at my record, make sure that you educate yourself on who’s running, and their entire records, and I’m hoping to earn everybody’s vote or as many votes as possible, come October 26.”

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