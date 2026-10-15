Caledon Votes 2026: Council candidates look beyond traffic and trucking on safety concerns

October 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

By KATHRYN FRASER

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

As the October 26 municipal election approaches and early voting opens, we continue to ask weekly questions to Caledon’s Council candidates.

This week’s, candidates were asked, “Outside of traffic and trucking, what is the top public/community safety concern or issue you’re hearing from residents at the door, and what would you do to address it?”

Here is how they responded:

Ward 1

Kate Hepworth: “Environment. Residents are becoming more involved about the significant impacts on the water they drink, the air they breathe and the feeling of not being heard by those that can speak for them. With extraction looking to increase through pit expansions and a quarry that will certainly create environmental destruction, residents want a strong voice and a Councillor that will collaborate with experts to rein in rampant destruction. With fill coming in by the millions of cubic meters, residents have the right to be irate. I can be that voice and I will bring residents the opportunity to express their concerns and solutions at village and hamlet meetings. Caledon is not alone and I will work with neighbouring municipalities and beyond to protect residents and critical resources.”

Keri Parfitt: “The top concern I hear at the door, after trucking and traffic, varies from north to south in Ward 1. In the north, water is the primary concern. In the south, illegal dumping is the leading issue. Protecting our water must be our top priority. Any rural development must not strain our existing groundwater resources. I believe the current site alteration bylaw must be voted down to protect our water and we must do all we can to prevent the proposed quarry that would involve blasting 80 feet below the water table. We must also advocate to the province to keep our award-winning water services publicly owned. On illegal dumping in southern Ward 1, we need stronger bylaw enforcement and significantly higher fines. We also need a dedicated reporting tool specifically for dumping and a free day each month at regional community recycling facilities to encourage proper waste disposal.”

Aanya Shahi: “One of the biggest concerns I have heard from residents while door knocking in Ward 1 is the potential impact of quarry operations on public safety, particularly blasting, groundwater contamination, and the safety of nearby homes and families. Many residents are worried about how these operations could affect their drinking water, properties, and overall quality of life. I do not support the proposed CBM quarry or further quarry development that puts our residents, groundwater, farmland, and environment at risk. If elected, I would oppose these proposals and vote against them when they come before Council. I believe the safety and well-being of our residents must always come before the interests of quarry operators. I will continue to stand with residents who are concerned about blasting, water contamination, and the long-term impacts of quarry operations on our community.”

(Jeffery Halsall and Tom Sweeney did not respond by deadline)

Ward 2

Yogi Chahal: “One concern I hear from residents is the growing need for safer, more secure neighbourhoods. At the doors, residents often tell me about break-ins, stolen vehicles and speeding on neighbourhood streets. Parents worry about their children playing outside, and families want to feel safe walking through their own neighbourhoods. What troubles me most is hearing people say they no longer feel secure in their homes. I live in Ward 2. These concerns affect my family and neighbours, too. We need action, not just discussion. I would work with the OPP to identify recurring crime hotspots and advocate for targeted patrols. I would push for better street lighting, practical traffic-calming measures and easier reporting of safety concerns. I would also bring residents, police and Town staff together for regular safety meetings and follow-up updates. When residents raise a concern, they shouldn’t have to wonder whether anyone is listening. They deserve clear answers, visible action and accountability for the results.”

Hunar Kahlon: “Community safety and rising crime are among the biggest concerns residents are facing today. Caledon has grown rapidly over the past few years, and along the way, we’ve lost some of the small-town character and sense of security we were once so proud of. Caledon was once recognized as one of the safest communities in the country. Today, crime isn’t just something we hear about in the news. It’s happening in our own neighbourhoods, and residents no longer feel as safe in their homes and communities. I’ve already initiated conversations with our federal partners and the OPP to address these concerns. If elected, I will strongly advocate for a full-time OPP station in Ward 2, work toward establishing a Caledon OPP Police Board for stronger local oversight and accountability, and push for increased police presence in our neighbourhoods. Every resident deserves to feel safe in their community.”

Jagraj Sekhon: “One concern I hear from residents is the safety of our homes and neighbourhoods. Families want to feel safe, whether they are at home, out for a walk or leaving their homes unattended. Break-ins, theft and suspicious activity are concerns we need to take seriously. As Caledon grows, we need to make sure our police services and community safety efforts keep up. If elected, I will work closely with Caledon OPP, support stronger neighbourhood patrols where needed, and push for better communication between police and residents. I also believe in listening to residents and making sure their safety concerns are brought forward and addressed. Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own home and neighbourhood.”

Rakesh Madhok: “Outside of traffic and trucking, I believe community safety, break-ins, and residents feel safe in their neighbourhood should be focussed on. My approach will be to work with OPP, community organisations and small business owners to look for the problem areas and to find the suitable solution. I will also encourage youth to join recreational activities like art work and sports and advocate to bring more recreational facilities and libraries. Our focus should not be towards responding to incidents and it should be focussed towards addressing the underlying issues like mental health. I would take residents’ issues and concerns very seriously and to make sure their concerns are heard at the city Council focussing on open door communication between residents and local authorities.”

Ward 3

Stan Cameron: “There are a number of issues that fall under the banner of community safety that I’m hearing from residents at the door such as break-ins, car thefts, online scammers and general disrespect for laws and by-laws. People want to feel safe in their neighbourhoods, confident that concerns are taken seriously, and assured that help is available when they need it. I believe Caledon should review its current staffing complement of OPP officers and By-Law Enforcement Officers to determine whether resources are sufficient to meet the needs of our growing community. This review should consider resident feedback, service demands, response times, and areas where enforcement or police visibility may need to increase. If the review identifies staffing gaps, I would work collaboratively with my fellow Councillors to explore options and determine whether additional resources can be included in the next municipal budget. Any proposed increase should be supported by clear evidence and a responsible assessment of costs and community benefits. My approach is straightforward: listen to residents, work with our community safety partners, and make informed, accountable decisions that help keep Caledon a safe and welcoming place for everyone.”

Doug Maskell: “When I am at the door, the top public safety concern is By-Law/OPP enforcement. During this term of Council: we engaged in a review of by-law operations that resulted in a new staffing model to provide overnight/weekend by-law enforcement; we hired additional by-law officers, we instituted an Administrative Monetary Penalty System (AMPS) to expedite and increase fines; we enacted a Short-Term Rental Licensing by-law to regulate previously unregulated rentals; and passed an Entrance Permit by-law that allows for the removal of illegally constructed property entrances. However, more needs to be done and I am committed to increasing the number of by-law officers in the 2027 budget. Regarding the OPP, we know policing Caledon is difficult due to its size and its population distribution. As Caledon continues to grow, police resources will be stretched even further. I will continue to advocate for additional OPP officers and the construction of a new OPP reporting station.”

Ward 4

Heather French: “Outside of traffic and trucking, one of the top concerns I hear from residents at the door is the rise in break-and-enters within our rural community. This has led to a noticeable surge in neighborhood security cameras. Residents deserve to feel secure in their own homes. Concerns were also raised regarding the OPP’s response times. As Councillor, I will partner with the OPP to develop targeted strategies that reduce response times and increase their visible presence in our rural areas. We have already seen the value of community engagement; a recent OPP safety presentation at the Buckstown Café was well-attended and offered practical solutions for homeowners. I will build on this momentum by supporting safety workshops, strengthening community watch networks, and ensuring our residents have the tools and policing support they need to feel completely safe again.”

Paul Parete: “At the door in Ward 4, one of residents’ common concerns is the threat of property crime, auto thefts, and home break-ins. Families want to feel secure in their own neighborhoods and rural properties. To address this, I will advocate for: Enhanced Community Policing: Work closely with the OPP to increase targeted patrols, improve response times in rural and suburban pockets, and engage local Neighborhood Watch initiatives; Property Security & Prevention: Launch town-supported crime prevention programs, educating homeowners on environmental design (enhanced lighting, smart security), hard-secure entryways (home doors and windows), and promoting anti-theft measures for vehicles; Community Engagement: Host regular ward safety town halls to give residents a direct line to police representatives and municipal enforcement and home security experts, ensuring community concerns are directly tracked and addressed. Every resident deserves to feel safe at home and across our community.

(Pat Fortini and Cheryl Connors did not respond by deadline)

Ward 5

Diana Mollicone: “I’d say it’s a tie between neighbourhood safety and supporting our aging residents. We’ve had periods of frequent car thefts and break-ins, leaving residents concerned about feeling safe in their own homes and neighbourhoods. I’d like to build on the work already being done by the OPP and look into additional ways the Town can support neighbourhood safety through community partnerships and crime prevention initiatives. The other concern is our seniors. Many have called Bolton home for decades, but what happens when maintaining their homes/properties becomes too much? We have limited housing options for downsizing, and for those living on fixed pension incomes, the costs of snow removal, grass cutting, and year-round property maintenance can become too much. I’d like to explore expanding windrow-clearing assistance, connecting seniors with affordable property maintenance services, and encouraging more housing options that allow our aging residents to remain in Bolton.”

(Anthony Caputo and John Muir did not respond by deadline)

Ward 6:

Cosimo Napoli: “One concern I hear from residents is community safety, particularly the need for people to feel safe in their neighbourhoods, downtown Bolton and our public spaces. Residents want to know that concerns about theft, property crime and suspicious activity are being taken seriously. Seniors, in particular, should feel safe in their homes and throughout the community. I supported bringing a stronger OPP presence to downtown Bolton, and I believe continued communication between residents, police and the Town is important. We need to identify problem areas and work with the OPP on practical solutions, including appropriate patrols and crime prevention initiatives. Another growing concern is electric scooter safety. I will be working towards including measures in our municipal bylaws to promote responsible scooter use and improve safety for pedestrians and other road users. As Councillor, I will continue working with Town staff, the OPP and community partners to address residents’ concerns and follow through on practical solutions.”

Carmela Palkowski:“Outside of traffic and trucking, residents have expressed concern with community safety as there is an influx of residential break ins. I’ve already been involved in helping connect residents in our community with the OPP’s community watch program. I will continue to do so as Police can’t be everywhere, but residents can be there for each other. Our Bolton OPP administrative office is a positive step—but it is NOT a police station. We need strong connections between residents, our community and the OPP, with more eyes and ears across Caledon. The OPP itself emphasizes community partnerships, focused patrols and community engagement as important parts of public safety. As a Councillor, I will continue to listen to residents by having monthly meetings in neighbourhoods across Ward 6 and engage the OPP, building those community connections and cohesive plans. Communication and collaboration is key between the OPP, Residents and The Town of Caledon.”

Regional Councillor Candidates:

Harpreet Grewal: “Outside of traffic and trucking, my top community safety concern is break-ins and property theft. Everyone should feel secure in their home and confident that reporting a crime will receive attention. If elected, I would prioritize a strong working relationship with police, bringing forward residents’ concerns and requesting regular updates on local crime trends and prevention efforts. I would advocate for police resources that reflect the needs of both rural communities and growing neighbourhoods. I would also work with police to organize community safety meetings, strengthen neighbourhood watch partnerships and make crime prevention information more accessible. Residents need clear guidance on reporting incidents and understanding what follow-up they can expect. I would be vocal about these needs and keep residents informed about the steps being taken. Safety requires ongoing cooperation between police, Council and the community.”

Mauro Testani: “Beyond traffic and trucking, one of the biggest concerns I hear from residents is neighbourhood safety, particularly break-ins, theft, and rising concerns about crime. Families deserve to feel safe in their homes and communities. Caledon has already taken important steps, including the installation of 42 CCTV cameras to support OPP investigations and the recent groundbreaking of a new $30 million Provincial Offences Courthouse to strengthen local justice services. As Regional Councillor, I would advocate for increased police visibility, stronger enforcement, expanded community safety initiatives, and continued investment in crime prevention. Public safety also means investing in our youth and expanding programs and services for individuals with special needs, ensuring everyone has access to opportunities and support. My priority is to build safer neighbourhoods through stronger policing, prevention, and community partnerships. Every resident deserves to feel safe, protected, and heard.”

(Dave Sheen did not respond by deadline)

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