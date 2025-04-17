Caledon Takes Bold Steps Toward Integrated, Age-Friendly Care

April 17, 2025 · 0 Comments

April 2025 has been a landmark month for health and community planning in Caledon, with two key events driving forward a shared vision for accessible, integrated overall health services for Caledon residents of all ages with the second event highlighting a special focus on age-friendly services for seniors living in Caledon. Geraldine Aguiar, Chief Executive Officer at Caledon Community Services (CCS), sitting on the expert panels for both these important discussions aligns with CCS’ vision of a ‘healthy and engaged community’ in Caledon.

‘This vision of what the future of healthcare can bring – will take ‘all hands on deck’ a coordinated effort of dedicated partnership to bring to life – the conversations are in the early stages and it’s very encouraging what we’ve heard to date. The support from the Town of Caledon and all levels of government and local groups and organizations will help advance these important discussions moving ever closer toward realization,’ says Geraldine Aguiar, CEO, Caledon Community Services, “It’s an exciting time for healthcare in Caledon.”

Caledon Health Summit – April 7, 2025

Held at the Southfields Community Centre, the Caledon Health Summit brought together healthcare professionals, service providers, and community leaders to explore new models of coordinated care. With a focus on both data and lived experience, discussions emphasized the importance of team-based care and supporting aging populations.

Panelists from Caledon Community Services (CCS), Hills of Headwaters OHT, Family Transition Place, and local physicians shared insights on service gaps and opportunities. In response, CCS has launched a Community Hub Subcommittee with its’ Board of Directors to explore its role as a catalyst in moving this work forward.

Aging with Dignity – April 11, 2025

Later in the week the Town of Caledon, through their Age Friendly initiative invited Linda Jeffrey of the National Seniors Council to be a special guest presenter and participate in a panel discussion alongside its Advisory Committee Chair Carine Strong, and Co-Chair, Geraldine Aguiar to discuss recommendations from the federal report entitled Supporting Canadians Aging at Home. This conversation was moderated by Joe McReynolds.

With 96% of seniors expressing a desire to remain in their homes and over 475,000 reporting unmet home care needs in 2021, the event underscored the urgency of local action. Discussions highlighted how Caledon’s age-friendly efforts align with national priorities.

Watch for information on these important conversations from the many partners at the table to move this forward.

Learn more on age-friendly initiatives at caledon.ca/adult55 and for information on opportunities and services for seniors offered through Caledon Community Services email [email protected] or visit our website at ccs4u.org.

