911 » Current & Past Articles

Caledon residents to benefit from “Next Generation 9-1-1”

March 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

New technology is being used to improve the 9-1-1 system in Peel Region. 

On March 5, the Town of Caledon announced it was joining in the launch of “Next Generation 9-1-1”, which is being launched across Peel.

“While the process for callers to connect with a 9-1-1 operator remains the same, the technology driving the system offers several improvements,” said Town Communications staff in a news release. 

The technology in Next Generation 9-1-1 provides emergency operators with more accurate data to determine a caller’s location and phone number. It also provides more backup in case of a system failure and increased reliability and cyber security.

Another major upgrade in Next Generation 9-1-1 is an automatic abandoned call-back feature that eliminates the need for manual callbacks. 

According to preliminary data from Peel Regional Police, Next Generation 911 has led to a 78 per cent decrease in 9-1-1 wait times in Peel. Since its implementation, 81 per cent of 9-1-1 calls were answered within 20 seconds, versus just 43 per cent in 2023. Over 75,000 calls have been processed by automated abandoned call-back.

Along with the implementation of Next Generation 9-1-1 comes a dedicated non-emergency public-facing number for the Joint Fire Communications Centre: 905-456-5724. This number can be used for non-emergency enquiries like complaints about fireworks or fire code violations.

Caledon’s Fire Chief Dave Pelayo said as Caledon grows, so does its need for emergency services. 

“With our population projected to reach 300,000 by 2051, we are investing in the resources and cutting-edge technology to ensure our residents remain safe and have easy access to emergency services, should they need it,” said Pelayo.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Caledon students see success with book drive

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Caledon students have organized a book drive to share the joy of reading with students in Cape ...

Humberview’s robotics team goes undefeated at first tournament of the year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon is home to the country’s best high school robotics team. After a commanding 17-0 performance at a ...

Close 2 Home Caledon: Local women start new non-profit to provide housing for individuals with diverse needs

Housing options for those with diverse needs are very limited in Caledon By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With a goal of providing housing ...

Forster’s Book Garden closing after 26 years

Farewell social to be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A beloved Bolton ...

Caledon to celebrate 100 years of firefighting services this year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town is planning to celebrate its proud history of firefighting this year.  Mayor Annette Groves said firefighting ...

Caledon Chamber of Commerce to host debate for provincial election candidates

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents looking to learn about candidates in the upcoming provincial election may want to attend an upcoming ...

Caledon Chamber of Commerce has lots planned for year ahead

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Caledon Chamber of Commerce is excited to support local businesses this year.  On January 23, the Chamber ...

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley donates $250,000 to Agricultural Society

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local golf course and its owners have pledged support to one of Caledon’s oldest organizations.  On January ...

Post-traumatic stress injury treatment centre for first responders coming to Caledon

Region of Peel donates land to Caledon for centre By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A major announcement of support for first responders was ...

Malalai Halimi nominated as federal Liberal candidate for Dufferin-Caledon

Halimi is a business manager in the aerospace industry and founder of an Afghani-Canadian media network By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter There’s a ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support