Caledon Remembers: Remembrance Day ceremonies held across community

November 13, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Between November 9 to November 11, three separate Remembrance Day ceremonies were held in Caledon – in Alton, Bolton, and Caledon East at the Town Hall.

On November 9th, despite the heavy snow, ceremonies in both Alton and Bolton drew attendees who gathered around to take part in the Acts of Remembrance.

The Alton ceremony took place at Alton Legion Hall, and participating in the event was Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier.

“I have the great honour of attending many Acts of Remembrance throughout Dufferin-Caledon, and I am always struck by how unique each of them are. To the Alton Legion and the members who host today’s ceremony, thank you very much,” says Jones.

As we move into next year, the 100th anniversary of the formation of legions, she notes how different legions have become over the years.

“Initially formed to assist veterans who were returning from World War One, and now we have this beautiful facility that has become very much the heart of Alton; thank you for your service.”

Mayor Annette Groves also noted the Legion for hosting Alton’s event, “This is truly important to all of us as Canadians.”

“On November 11th, 1918, 11 a.m., the First World War ended. The following year we began to mark a day of Remembrance to honour the dead and those that served their country,” said Groves. “We continue this tradition today when we wear the poppy to show our remembrance.”

Groves said that Canadians have both fought and lost their lives for the freedoms that we enjoy today, and now we have the opportunities to pause to “honour, thank and remember the fallen.”

“Most of us have never seen war and cannot imagine the hardships that were faced by so many. What we can do is remember and recognize those that gave their lives and be grateful for our freedoms and our quality of life. We can remember the soldiers, their families they left behind and their sacrifices. We remember them now and always,” said Groves.

On Remembrance Day itself, November 11, a ceremony was held at Town Hall.

The event was attended by many, including veterans, Caledon Council, MPs, Caledon Fire and Emergency, Caledon OPP, various Caledon schools, and more.

Ruby Sahota, Member of Parliament for Brampton North—Caledon and a Secretary of State in the Federal Government, shared that as she prepared remarks for the day, she reflected on what this day means to many.

“For some it may feel like an old tradition, for others a duty. For many it’s a moment of silence, a time to wear a poppy and give to the local Legion. But for me, Remembrance Day is something deeper. It’s a promise,” said Sahota. “A promise that we will never forget who we are and how we got here. A promise that we will remember our history, learn from it and we may never repeat the evil of the past.”

Sahota said that when we pause at the 11th hour of the 11th day, it’s not just marking history, but “touching the heartbeat of a nation.”

“We remember the farmers, the sons and daughters who put on a uniform and left everything they knew behind to defend something greater than themselves,” she says.

Sahota noted various area residents who contributed to war efforts during World War I and World War II, such as Bolton resident Doris Porter, who joined the Canadian Women’s Army Corps during the Second World War.

She also highlighted Dr. William Stubbs, who cared for the horses that hauled supplies and wounded soldiers through World War I, “or the many names carved into our cenotaphs, lives cut short, never forgotten, all in the service of a higher call,” said Sahota.

“Remembrance is not solely about war, it’s about what they fought for, peace, freedom, democracy. Most importantly, it’s about responsibility: our responsibility, to build a Canada worthy of their sacrifice. A Canada that stands for peace, freedom and democracy, because remembrance is not just about looking back, it’s about carrying forward,” said Sahota.

O Canada was sung by the Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School choir, and various Caledon students read aloud poems for attendees, one of which was A Prayer for the Twenty-First Century by John Marsden:

May we be outlived by our daughters.

May we be outlived by our sons.

May the bombs rust away in the bunkers,

And the doomsday clock not be rewound,

May the solitary scientists working,

Remember the holes in the ground.

May the knife remain in the holder,

May the bullet stay in the gun,

May those who live in the shadows

Be seen by those in the sun.

The ceremony concluded with the laying of wreaths and the Remembrance Day Service march.

