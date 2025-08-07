Caledon Public Library’s summer is “One for the Books”

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Things are heating up at the Caledon Public Library (CPL), but thankfully not literally, due to their air conditioning and cool environment.

“This summer has really surpassed what we expected”, says Laurie Groe, Programming & Outreach Manager. “The community’s feedback and participation has been phenomenal.”

In July, programs such as Foam Party Fun, AbraKIDabra Comedy Magic Show, and Dinosaur Detectives were offered, and registration quickly filled up for each one.

CPL saw over 40,000 visits in July, and offered 155 programs and activities with over 1,900 customers attending.

The Library has also had strong success with the TD Summer Reading Club, where participants can track their reading for a chance to win a grand prize.

Throughout July, over 40,000 minutes of reading have been tracked among more than 1,200 participants.

Those looking to register can do so at any library branch for the TD Summer Reading Club and track their minutes for a chance to win a grand prize.

Participants in the program can range from kids to teens to adults.

CPL shared families were excited about the program, as it encourages those of all ages to read.

“We’re hearing from parents who really appreciate CPL’s programs as a way to keep their kids reading over the school break and prevent the summer slide that students sometimes experience between grades”, says Colleen Lipp, CEO and Chief Librarian. “For the kids, we’re a place to be creative, feed their imagination and have some fun. It’s win-win.”

Some of the activities that have allowed kids to keep their creative minds flowing over summer break have been CPL’s Library of Things, as well as the Library’s makerspaces.

Here, kids can use tools such as Glowforge, xTool PS2 laser cutter, Cricut, and sewing machines to create items such as a personalized baseball cap, a water bottle holder, a freezie sleeve and more.

As CPL shared, there is still a lot of summer left to enjoy all they have to offer.

Check the Library’s calendar for drop-in programs such as Artful Toddler, Family Story Time, Around the World Kids Club, Teen Summer Gaming Lounge, and much more.

Looking to put some pen to paper this summer?

CPL’s Write Around the World Contest is still taking submissions until September 6.

Participants can submit an original short story, poem, or comic.

Contest rules and formatting requirements can be found online at caledon.library.on.ca/summer/.

Although we don’t want to face the end of summer, brave it with CPL and their “End of Summer Art Attack Challenge”, running from August 25 to 29, at various branches where kids can draw, paint, glue, collage and sculpt.

Aside from programming, the Library is now taking registrations for Extended Library Access at the Inglewood Branch.

The extended hours are in addition to current staffed branch hours.

The added hours allow residents to access the collection, to pick up holds, or to find a quiet place to work and study.

With these hours, customers can access the Inglewood Branch for the same number of hours as a full-service branch, such as the Caledon East Branch.

Upon registering, residents will use their library card and PIN to access extended hours.

If you’re worried about programming ending in the summer, have no fear – programming will continue into the fall with items on the agenda such as author talks, maker workshops, story times, and a musical fundraiser.

To see CPL’s Upcoming events, visit events.caledonlibrary.com/events.

