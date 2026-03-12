Caledon OPP provides update following Caledon-deployed CCTV Cameras

March 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

At the General Committee meeting on March 3, Caledon OPP gave their quarterly presentation to Council, including an update on the recently installed Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras.

In the spring of 2025, Caledon OPP were recipients of a grant of just over $254,000 to assist in the implementation of CCTV cameras across Caledon as a part of the Ontario Guns, Gangs and Violence Reduction Strategy.

With the Town of Caledon’s support and additional funding, 78 CCTV cameras were installed across 42 locations by the end of November 2025.

At the Committee meeting, it was shared the cameras have already assisted in ongoing investigations.

Inspector Natalie Majer, Caledon Detachment Commander with the OPP, presented to Council that following a residential arson investigation on Mount Wolfe Road and Old Church Road, investigators used the CCTV footage provided by the Town of Caledon to establish timelines, vehicle movements, and identify the accused, which supported a February 13 search warrant and the arrest of two adults.

“We’re very appreciative of that resource tool and continue to use them,” added Majer.

As part of their recently launched Community Business Engagement (CBE) Initiative, Caledon OPP is continuing to use CCTV cameras and CAMSafe expansion to enhance the prevention and early detection of any crime in the community.

The CAMSafe program invites residents and businesses to voluntarily register their private security cameras at www.camsafe.ca, creating a network that allows officers to request footage during investigations without accessing live feeds.

“The technology-driven policing has enabled reverse vehicle tracking, formulation of warrant grounds, and has led to investigative efficiencies, arrests, and evidentiary seizures in serious criminal investigations,” explained Operations Sergeant with the Caledon Detachment Vijay Rai at the committee meeting.

He says these cameras continue to be used in various extortion-related calls.

Later, in response to Council questions, Rai highlighted that they could use more CCTV cameras, explaining that there are still blind spots.

It also depends on infrastructure, as these cameras rely on electricity, without a reliable infrastructure, they cannot be installed in those areas.

He added they have been receiving many questions about the next round of grants so that they can install more cameras.

It was shared at the meeting that the grants for CCTV have recently been combined into the Community Safety and Policing (CSP) Grant.

“It definitely helped in investigations,” said Rai. “But, we can definitely add more CCTV cameras.”

Majer also highlighted the CAMSafe initiative.

“It’s not just the reliance of these cameras that the Town has installed,” said Majer, discussing how Ring doorbell footage has become a significant resource for the FBI and other agencies in the United States, as the footage is right at the porch of a homeowner.

“If we can add more technology to assist in our investigations, we’re going to seek that.”

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