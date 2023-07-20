Caledon Music Festival returning this September

Festival features shows in Alton and Palgrave

By Zachary Roman

Caledon will soon be home to three days of excellence in classical music.

From September 1 to 3, the Caledon Music Festival will be held, with shows in Alton and Palgrave.

On Friday, September 1 at the Alton Mill Arts Centre, the Haydn Cello Concerto and Mendelssohn Octet will be performed by seasoned festival artists and young artists too. The concert will take place from 7:30 to 9 p.m. outside in the Annex Courtyard at the arts centre.

The “Tasting Notes” event at Windrush Estate Winery is back in 2023.

On Saturday, September 2, Caledon residents are invited to experience the intersection of taste and sound for a multi-sensory experience. This event will also take place from 7:30 to 9 p.m. and it will be indoors at the Chateau Windrush. The concert program for the evening includes works by Chopin, Schumann, Gaubert, and Rachmaninoff.

The Caledon Music Festival wraps up on Sunday, September 3 with a grand finale in the Annex Courtyard at the Alton Mill Arts Centre. This event runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and features performances of music by Mozart, Puccini, Gounod, Radia and more.

The Caledon Music Festival was founded in 2014, and was then called the Belfountain Music Festival. It’s currently led by Terry Lim, a musician himself.

The goal of the festival is to present an “artistically excellent concert experience to be enjoyed by audiences of all ages, with the beautiful and picturesque Caledon as its backdrop.”

Supporters of the event include the Ontario Arts Council, Town of Caledon, and various individual donors and business sponsors.

For more information about the festival or to buy tickets, those interested can visit caledonmusicfest.ca.

