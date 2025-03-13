Caledon Meals on Wheels launches multigenerational story-writing program

Youth volunteers will connect with adults 55+ to capture and write their life stories

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Different generations will be connected through an interesting new program run by a Caledon non-profit.

Caledon Meals on Wheels (CMOW) is launching “Bridging the Gap”, a multigenerational story-writing program.

The nine-week program will connect youth volunteers aged 14 to 18 with older adults (55+) for the purpose of capturing the adults’ life stories.

Each older adult in the program will be paired with two youth volunteers, and through a series of guided weekly sessions, the youth will listen, ask questions, and write the older adult’s life story. At the end of the program, the story will be transformed into a professionally-published book. Each older adult will get a copy of their book, which will become a lasting keepsake for themselves and their families.

CMOW Bridging Generations Coordinator Sara Abdi said the program is a unique and valuable experience for high school students looking to earn volunteer hours. She said it will help students build their interviewing, storytelling and communication skills, all of which will help in their future academic and professional endeavours.

“This project not only preserves personal histories but also fosters deep and meaningful intergenerational connections,” said Abdi.

The program is set to run from mid-April to early June and will require a time commitment of 90 minutes per week. It will run Thursdays or Fridays after school (4 or 4:30 p.m.) at the Albion Bolton branch of the Caledon Public Library. The final timing of the program will be decided based on majority preference once volunteer and older adult spots are filled.

Registration for the program for volunteers and older adults is now open, and spaces are limited.

Anyone looking to register or learn more can contact Abdi by phone at 905-857-7651 extension 130 or email at [email protected].

