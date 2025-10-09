Caledon Hills Bruce Trail Club celebrates Bruce Trail Day for family and friends

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Caledon Hills Bruce Trail Club held a free event this past weekend to celebrate Bruce Trail Day, featuring an array of events and activities.

Participants could enjoy guided hikes, family nature hunts, the “Birds of Prey Show”, and more.

Elizabeth Staite, Caledon Hills Bruce Trail Day Coordinator, says that the day kicked off with a great start, with multiple families showing up for the first nature hunt of the day.

The event that day was all about sharing and connectivity, and Staite shared that they want people to become members of the Bruce Trail and “want people to enjoy nature with us.”

Another big draw for all involved was the chance to build your own bird box.

The boxes will then be placed along the trail for birds to come and visit.

Even young children, with a little bit of help, were able to craft their own boxes and sign their names on the side to visit in the future.

John Kirby McCuaig, with his Rovers and Scouts, continues to add new bird boxes throughout the season and takes on the task of cleaning them out to allow for future use.

As the location for the event was previously Goodyear Scout Camp, Scouts were in attendance, helping with various activities and even hosting a campfire, complete with marshmallows.

McCuaig shares that they have been doing these boxes for the past 10 years. He says the day was a great example of the longstanding partnership between Scouts and the Bruce Trail.

Numerous activities were being held throughout the day, including Citizen Scientists.

Lauren Moule, a volunteer for the past year with the Bruce Trail, was running the Citizen Scientists booth.

Activities such as puzzles, matching games, and books were arranged to engage children in nature.

She shared that watching those complete the activities as a family was an excellent way for them to learn about nature together.

Gary Hall, a volunteer with the Caledon Hills Bruce Trail Club, was educating attendees on the various types of butterflies they might encounter while walking the trails.

Ben and Melinda brought their two children, Pascal and Keira, to the event.

They shared that they’re an active family, constantly taking in hikes in the local area.

With this event, they shared it’s nice to do something together as a community, as hiking can often be a solitary activity.

Everyone is encouraged to join the Caledon Hills Bruce Trail Club and check out all that it has to offer for themselves.

