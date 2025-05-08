Caledon Fireplace: Get ready for summer with Canadian products to help build your backyard oasis

May 8, 2025 · 0 Comments

When it comes to home improvements, nothing will add charm to a room like a new fireplace.

A fireplace will add value to your property while providing a warm and welcoming place that makes any room an enjoyable space to spend time in.

The staff at Caledon Fireplace are the experts in fireplace installation and maintenance. They can install gas, electric and wood fireplaces that will be decorative and functional or one that is designed to be a main source of heat.

From complete indoor heating solutions to an ever-growing line of outdoor fire products including fire pots, burners, fire tables, log sets, tempest torches, barbecues and even outdoor built-in kitchens, they make it easy for customers to find what they are looking for to create a comfortable, relaxing, and entertaining environment for the home.

They also carry an array of wood accessories such as tool sets, bellows, wood gloves, steamers and log holders. In addition, there are barbecue accessories such as smokers, chips, pizza stones, rotisserie baskets and digital temperature probes.

With the spring season approaching, you can turn your backyard into a place you will enjoy with family as well as a space for entertaining guests.

Outside fire pits, fireplaces, torches, bowls and log sets as well as the line of Napoleon BBQs, all made in Canada, will create a unique outdoor space that is both functional and fun.

Caledon Fireplace features Jotul wood stoves which are very popular and provide efficient heat distribution.

The staff at Caledon Fireplace are welcoming, friendly, and enthusiastic about the products they sell and the service.

This is your one-stop shopping place for all your fire needs.

Caledon Fireplace is located at 2999 King St. in Caledon.

You can learn more by calling 905-838-1114 or by visiting online at: www.caledonfireplace.ca.





Readers Comments (0)