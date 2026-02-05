Current & Past Articles » General News

Caledon Community Services prepares for Coldest Night of the Year

February 5, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

This year marks the seventh-annual Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) in Caledon, organized by Caledon Community Services (CCS).

Coldest Night of the Year is an annual fundraising event where participants walk 2 or 5 km in support of local charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness.

This year, CCS is welcoming residents of all ages to step out into the cold and raise $100,000 to support the critical programs they offer to the Caledon community.

CCS shares that, in Caledon, one in three food bank users is a child, and the number of people relying on their food bank, the Exchange, has almost doubled since pre-pandemic.

The Exchange is also the only full-service food bank in Caledon.

“Every day, we see families who are doing everything they can, and still falling short,” says Geraldine Aguiar, CEO of CCS. “They’re skipping meals, falling behind on bills, and lying awake at night worrying about what their kids will eat tomorrow. Coldest Night of the Year is our chance to change that. Every step we take and every dollar we raise brings a neighbour closer to warmth, stability, and hope.:

The event will take place on February 28 and begin at the Caledon East Community Complex, where teams can then embark on either the 2km or 5km route.

CCS is inviting members and teams to join the effort by walking, donating or volunteering to “help create a lasting impact for local families and individuals experiencing hardship right here at home.”

Last year, 39 teams and 223 walkers participated in the event, raising over $113,000.

There were 27 teams and a total of 122 walkers registered by press time this week.

CCS is currently 30% of the way toward its $100,000 fundraising goal.

Walkers who raise $150 or more ($75 for youth) will earn a CNOY toque, a “badge of solidarity for walking in support of those in need,” says CCS.

The live event will begin and end at the Caledon East Community Complex, with doors opening at 4:00 p.m.

Walkers will gather at 5:00 p.m. for a send-off and return to the same location for the celebration at the end of their walk. Throughout the route, there will also be hot drinks at rest stops.

Remote participation options are available. 

To register to walk and gather pledges, lead a team, donate, or volunteer, visit cnoy.org/Caledon.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Bear’s Grand Adventure: How one Caledon Village dog became a hometown celebrity

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For nearly two weeks straight, an eight-month-old dog named Bear ran away from home and captured the minds ...

Sport Hall of Fame induction enshrines athletes, builders, and team

By Jim Stewart Town Crier Andrew Welch, in one of his final civic appearances after fifteen years of service, rang in the 3rd Annual Caledon ...

“This is not a done deal” Residents push back against proposed Caledon mega-quarry

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A second Public Meeting was held January 29 regarding the proposed mega-quarry for Caledon. More than 100 residents ...

Borscevski and Dhindsa shift focus from dream soccer excursion in Rome to winning Ontario Cup

By Jim Stewart Caledon U16 soccer players Chester Borscevski and Arjun Dhindsa are back from an “experience of a lifetime” in Rome, Italy. Borscevski and ...

Caledon commemorates No. 2 Construction Battalion with memorial plaques

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The No. 2 Construction Battalion is the largest Black unit in Canadian history, whose members, for numerous years, ...

MP highlights tools and collaboration in addressing extortion crimes

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following an Anti-Extortion Summit held in Brampton on Tuesday, January 13, the Government of Canada is providing Peel ...

With A Little Help From My Friends: Friends of Caledon Public Library donates $6,000 as CPL looks ahead to 2026

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Friends of Caledon Public Library donated $6,000, raised largely through their regular book sales, to the Caledon ...

PDSB and Bolton Pole Vault partner to bring track and field Facility to Humberview

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Peel District School Board (PDSB) and Bolton Pole Vault have entered into a partnership for the construction and ...

Service, bravery, and leadership celebrated at Caledon Fire and Emergency Services Recognition Ceremony

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon Fire and Emergency Services recognized its members’ achievements at its annual service recognition ceremony on November 8. ...

Deliberations begin following presentation of Caledon’s 2026 Budget

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Last week, the Town of Caledon presented the 2026 Budget, marking the beginning of the formal budget review ...