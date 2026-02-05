Caledon Community Services prepares for Coldest Night of the Year

February 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

This year marks the seventh-annual Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) in Caledon, organized by Caledon Community Services (CCS).

Coldest Night of the Year is an annual fundraising event where participants walk 2 or 5 km in support of local charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness.

This year, CCS is welcoming residents of all ages to step out into the cold and raise $100,000 to support the critical programs they offer to the Caledon community.

CCS shares that, in Caledon, one in three food bank users is a child, and the number of people relying on their food bank, the Exchange, has almost doubled since pre-pandemic.

The Exchange is also the only full-service food bank in Caledon.

“Every day, we see families who are doing everything they can, and still falling short,” says Geraldine Aguiar, CEO of CCS. “They’re skipping meals, falling behind on bills, and lying awake at night worrying about what their kids will eat tomorrow. Coldest Night of the Year is our chance to change that. Every step we take and every dollar we raise brings a neighbour closer to warmth, stability, and hope.:

The event will take place on February 28 and begin at the Caledon East Community Complex, where teams can then embark on either the 2km or 5km route.

CCS is inviting members and teams to join the effort by walking, donating or volunteering to “help create a lasting impact for local families and individuals experiencing hardship right here at home.”

Last year, 39 teams and 223 walkers participated in the event, raising over $113,000.

There were 27 teams and a total of 122 walkers registered by press time this week.

CCS is currently 30% of the way toward its $100,000 fundraising goal.

Walkers who raise $150 or more ($75 for youth) will earn a CNOY toque, a “badge of solidarity for walking in support of those in need,” says CCS.

The live event will begin and end at the Caledon East Community Complex, with doors opening at 4:00 p.m.

Walkers will gather at 5:00 p.m. for a send-off and return to the same location for the celebration at the end of their walk. Throughout the route, there will also be hot drinks at rest stops.

Remote participation options are available.

To register to walk and gather pledges, lead a team, donate, or volunteer, visit cnoy.org/Caledon.

