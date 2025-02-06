Caledon Citizen’s Student Athlete of the Week: Newly-arrived Maverick Jaxon Caciano makes immediate impact on Mayfield’s hockey team

February 6, 2025

By Jim Stewart

The Senior Boys Hockey Team at Mayfield Secondary School is awfully pleased that Jaxon Caciano pulled on a Mavericks jersey this winter.

Caciano’s impact registered immediately in Mayfield’s 4-3 win over crosstown rival Robert F. Hall. It was the Mavericks’ first win over the Wolfpack in almost two years and Caciano tallied the winning goal late in the third period.

This kind of clutch performance caught the attention of Mavericks’ Coach Tyler Grant who applauded Caciano’s exceptional athletic qualities as demonstrated in multiple varsity and rep sports.

“Jackson is an exceptional athlete as a result of his commitment and high Levels of athleticism when it comes to ice hockey, box lacrosse, and field lacrosse. Jaxon is able to effectively extrapolate the skills required for each individual sport and apply them in different circumstances as each game setting requires. Jaxon is also able to balance playing AAA Hockey for both the Mayfield Mavericks and the Mississauga Senators.”

Coach Grant described the Grade 11 Honor Roll student’s academic abilities and his connection to his new school community.

“As a new student at Mayfield Secondary School, Jaxon exemplifies dedication, leadership, and academic excellence. Jaxon is actively involved in the school’s athletic programs, playing hockey, and lacrosse. Through his leadership abilities, Jaxon maintains a commitment to fostering a positive athletic environment. Academically, Jaxon maintains a high average, thus demonstrating his strong work ethic and ability to balance rigorous academic and athletic schedules. His dedication to both academics and athletics makes him a well-rounded and exemplary student.”

What impresses Coach Grant the most about Caciano is “his unwavering determination and his ability to lead by example.”

“His leadership role – as part of the varsity hockey team at Mayfield – shows his commitment to guiding and inspiring his peers. Jaxon’s consistent academic excellence, maintaining a high average while being heavily involved in sports, reflects his exceptional time management skills and dedication to personal growth. His humility and appreciation for the recognition he receives further demonstrate his admirable character and sense of responsibility.”

Caciano’s key performance of the season thus far was elaborated on by Coach Grant.

“During our regular season game against Robert F. Hall, Jackson’s leadership skills and athletic talent were on full display as the team went up by a score of 3-1 before falling back to a tide game of 3-3. Jaxon stepped up during the third period and scored the game-winning goal with only two minutes left to go in the third. He pushed the Mayfield Mavericks to victory over Robert F. Hall for the first time in nearly two years.”

Jaxon Caciano took a break from his end-of-semester studies and his rep hockey obligations to respond to our interview questions:

Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student-Athlete of the Week honors?

Jaxon Caciano: “During the sports season, I played for the Mayfield ice hockey team as a forward. I demonstrated being a leader as a Grade 11 student by uplifting my teammates, being motivational and also being a good role model for the younger players on the team. I also maintained schoolwork and my hockey outside of school while also playing for the school team. I used authoritative traits to help my team when losing and give them advice while on the bench during the game, offering advice while in school, and teaching them tips and tricks while at school.”

Caledon Citizen: What were your key statistics and performance moments from this season that you are most proud of?

Jaxon Caciano: “My most proud moments from the season were probably being able to score or set up plays in every game of the season to help my team out and just being able to play with all the boys, my proudest moment of the season was scoring the game-winning goal against Robert F. Hall with 2 minutes left in the game.”

Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports team(s), what other community teams do you play for and at what level?

Jaxon Caciano: “This year I’m playing U18 AAA hockey for the Mississauga Senators of the GTHL and my current position is left-wing, but I play a bit of everything as a forward. I also play box lacrosse for the Brampton Excelsiors U17 team as a transition player, and also got called up for the Excelsiors Jr. B team for 5 regular season games and 3 exhibitions.”

Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Mayfield? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong? Honor Roll?

Jaxon Caciano: “I belong to the Mayfield Hockey and Mayfield Lacrosse Team, and I achieved Honour Roll in Grade 10 as well as many character awards at my previous school.”

Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Jaxon Caciano: “My post-secondary education plan is to hopefully become a student of kinesiology at a school that has a high-level hockey team that I could also do as an extracurricular while trying to achieve being a pro hockey player in the future.”

Caledon Citizen: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire the most?

Jaxon Caciano: “I have a few role models that I admire from watching the sports that I play, but a person I do admire most would be my Dad. He is a very hardworking man who loved to compete and be an athlete in high-school like me, he also taught me everything I know about sports and does anything he can to help me.”

Caledon Citizen: How do you feel about being nominated as The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week?

Jaxon Caciano: “I feel honored and grateful to be nominated as The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week. This recognition means a lot to me, I’m humbled to represent my school and community, and I’ll continue striving to give my best both on and off the rink.”

