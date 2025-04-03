Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week: High-scoring Xavier Evans sets personal record with 25 points to lead Hall to impressive win at Central Peel Junior Basketball tournament

April 3, 2025

By Jim Stewart

Captain Xavier Evans fired 25 points and made seven steals to lead Robert F. Hall to a big victory in a recent tournament in Brampton, but the Honor Roll Student-Athlete derived much more joy from a Wolfpack victory just before the Break.

Hall’s stunning 61-54 win over Aquinas in ROPSSA Junior Basketball action was satisfying for Evans.

“My most proud moment for our team so far was when we beat St. Thomas Aquinas by 7 points after initially losing by 50. Everyone expected us to lose again, but we showed up and got the win.”

Wolfpack Head Coach Jason Eduful—who nominated Evans as the Student-Athlete of the Week—has been impressed by his Captain’s exemplary role on the team.

“Xavier is an overall leader and a prime example of the extension of the coach. He is a well-rounded player. Xavier is a multisport athlete who excels in basketball and track & field. He displays enthusiasm for the game and maintains open and effective lines of communication with teammates and coaching staff.”

Coach Eduful described Evans’s qualities as a student-athlete at Robert F Hall CSS.

“Xavier has great rapport with his teachers and constantly seeks to improve his academics. His teachers have witnessed a unique level of commitment and determination that is unmatched for his cohort. His teachers have also mentioned that he thrives academically while balancing his educational goals, by fully participating and making a strong effort to help others along the way.

“As a coach, I have come to know him as a very motivated, conscientious, and dedicated learner. Particularly noteworthy is the fact that Xavier is an academically-strong student and manages to be a prominent student in extracurriculars.”

What really impresses Coach Eduful is Evans’s “tenacious grit on the court.

He accepts every challenge and refuses to make excuses. He’s never missed practice and motivated his peers to be the best versions of themselves both in practice and in games. This is one of the reasons why he was selected as Captain for the Junior Boys basketball team. He effortlessly exhibits a strong leadership role among his peers.”

Coach Eduful highlighted a key performance by Evans.

“We played at the Central Peel tournament in Brampton and Xavier led all scorers with 25 points and 7 steals in that game. However, what impressed the coaches most was his ability to communicate with his team on the defensive, directing the backcourt, and anchoring the defense. This energy translated to our last league game before the Break in which we defeated St. Thomas Aquinas 61-54.”

Xavier Evans took time from his studies and his AAA rep basketball practices to respond to our interview questions:

Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student-Athlete of the Week honors?

Xavier Evans: “I demonstrated leadership, determination, and passion to the success of me, my teammates, and the team, encouraging my fellow players even when hope was low and giving a shine of light in times of darkness.”

Caledon Citizen: What were your key statistics and performance moments from the 2024-25 season that you are most proud of?

Xavier Evans: “My personal moment I am most proud of is scoring 25 points in one game, breaking my scoring record in any form of organized basketball.”

Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports teams, what other community teams do you play for and at what level?

Xavier Evans: “Outside of high school sports, I play rep basketball at the AAA level, with some games being at the AAU level.”

Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Robert F. Hall? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong? Honor Roll?

Xavier Evans: “I would describe myself as a kind, intelligent person. Academically, I spend a lot of time working to keep my grades high with achieving Honor Roll being a personal goal. Outside of academics, I try to be kind and helpful to all students, assisting in any way I can. I received Honor Roll in Grade 9 and am on pace to receiving it this year as well.”

Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Xavier Evans: “My post-secondary plans are to receive a scholarship to a D1 basketball university, my dream schools being UCONN and Texas Tech. At university, I will study law to earn a bachelor’s degree. My ultimate goal is to win a championship for the school I attend and then be drafted to the NBA.”

Caledon Citizen: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire the most?

Xavier Evans: “The person I admire the most is a famous NBA player named Kyrie Irving. To me, basketball is more than just a sport – it’s life. Not only have I modeled my style of basketball around Kyrie, but I also try to be a kind and caring person just as he is. As well, I would also like to thank my amazing coaches – Mr. De Paulo, Mr. Emanuele, and Mr. Eduful – for volunteering their time to our team.”

Caledon Citizen: How do you feel about being nominated as the Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week?

Xavier Evans: “Being nominated as The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week is a very surprising occurrence to me. I would have never expected it. Nonetheless, I am very thankful for this award.”

