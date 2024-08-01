Caledon Citizen’s Student Athelete of the Week: Tri-sportsman Holleran named Mayfield’s Junior Athlete of the Year

By Jim Stewart

By Jim Stewart

Grade 10 Mayfield Secondary School student-athlete William Holleran left for summer holidays after the 2023-24 school year with much accomplished.

Holleran served a successful term as Vice President of the school’s Athletic Association and he achieved Honor Roll status with a 90+ average for the second consecutive year.

His stellar performance in cross-country, hockey, and lacrosse earned him Junior Athlete of the Year honors at Mayfield and the admiration of Mavericks’ Coach Tyler Grant.

Coach Grant nominated Holleran for our paper’s Student-Athlete of the Week due to “William’s outstanding performance across multiple sports and his consistent dedication to improvement.”

“His achievements in cross country, where he placed 3rd and 4th at ROPSSAA in consecutive years, and his role as assistant captain of the varsity hockey team demonstrate his leadership and high-level performance. Additionally, his contributions to the varsity lacrosse team’s success in winning ROPSSAA and qualifying for OFSAA further highlight his versatility and commitment. William’s ability to excel in both individual and team sports, along with his impressive average pace in cross country, showcases his endurance, speed, and overall athletic prowess.”

The veteran Mavericks’ bench boss also noted Holleran’s hard work in the classroom and his Honor Roll status.

“As a student at Mayfield Secondary School, William exemplifies dedication, leadership, and academic excellence. He is actively involved in the school’s athletic programs, playing hockey, lacrosse, and running cross country. His role as the vice president of the Mayfield Athletic Association reflects his leadership abilities and commitment to fostering a positive athletic environment. Academically, William maintains a high average (90+) and has been on the Honour Roll for the past two years, demonstrating his strong work ethic and ability to balance rigorous academic and athletic schedules. His dedication to both academics and athletics makes him a well-rounded and exemplary student.”

Coach Grant is also impressed by “William’s unwavering determination and his ability to lead by example.”

“His leadership roles, both as assistant captain of the varsity hockey team and vice president of the Mayfield Athletic Association, show his commitment to guiding and inspiring his peers. William’s consistent academic excellence, maintaining a high average while being heavily involved in sports, reflects his exceptional time management skills and dedication to personal growth.”

Holleran’s most memorable performance from the past school year was in cross-country, but Coach Grant smuggled in some hockey highlights, too.

“One key performance moment that stands out is William’s average pace of 3:28 minutes per kilometer in a 5k cross country race. This achievement is not only a testament to his physical endurance and speed, but also to his mental fortitude and training discipline. Additionally, his leadership and defensive play as assistant captain of the varsity hockey team during critical games have been instrumental in the team’s success, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure and lead his team effectively.”

William Holleran, a sportsman for all seasons at Mayfield Secondary School, took time from his summer holidays and community sports obligations to answer our interview questions:

Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports seasons to earn Student-Athlete of the Week honours?

William Holleran: “I ran cross country in Grade 9 placing 3rd at ROPSSAA and in Grade 10 placing 4th at ROPSSAA. Both years, the two positions qualified me for OFSAA where I competed. I played varsity hockey both in Grade 9 and Grade 10. In Grade 10, I was named the assistant captain of the varsity hockey team. Additionally, I also played on the varsity lacrosse team for the two seasons. The lacrosse team won ROPSSAA and qualified for OFSAA both years, coming 10th and 5th.”

Caledon Citizen: What were your key statistics and performance moments from the 2023-24 seasons that you are most proud of?

William Holleran: “Cross Country: Maintained an average pace of 3:28 minutes per kilometer in 5k races, showcasing endurance and dedication. Hockey: As assistant captain, led the varsity team through a tough playoff game with crucial defensive plays and assists. Lacrosse: Contributed to the varsity team’s ROPSSAA win and 5th place finish at OFSAA with significant offensive and defensive efforts.”

Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports team(s), what other community teams do you play for and at what level?

William Holleran: “In my community, I play AA Hockey and last year I played competitive soccer in the Golden Horseshoe League and competed in the Ontario Cup. I also played competitive tennis with my tennis team in the OTA.”

Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Mayfield? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong? Honor Roll?

William Holleran: “At Mayfield, I played hockey, lacrosse and I ran cross country. I am also the Vice President of the Mayfield Athletic Association. While being heavily involved in the school’s athletics program, I maintained a high academic average (90+) and I have been on the Honour Roll for the last two years.”

Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

William Holleran: “In the future, I hope to study in the field of mathematics and science. However, having the opportunity to play a sport at a university level would be phenomenal.”

Caledon Citizen: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire the most?

William Holleran: “One of my role models is my Uncle Joe McGuire, who was a very successful Canadian marathon runner.”

Caledon Citizen: How do you feel about being nominated as The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week?

William Holleran: “It would be a true honor to be nominated for this award as it acknowledges the hard work and tremendous dedication put forth both on and off.”

