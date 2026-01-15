Caledon Agricultural Society AGM talks importanceof agriculture and soil health protection

January 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Caledon Agricultural Society (CAS) held its annual general meeting (AGM) this past Saturday, and through division reports, agendas, and statements, CAS and its speakers also highlighted the importance of agriculture in today’s world.

CAS holds numerous community events, both promoting Agriculture and providing fun activities for all. These events include their annual fair and their famous Canada Day Strawberry festival.

President Ed Taccone touched on the year CAS has had, noting their $3-million capital campaign to expand facilities on their existing fairgrounds to create the new Caledon Agricultural Society community centre, and the strong support they received.

“Everything begins with a vision,” says Taccone. “You have to see it, feel it, and believe in it long before it becomes real. I have to say, with support from different levels of government and the community, we have a vision that will be fulfilled. I am incredibly grateful for the support of our Board of Directors and for the dedication of a strong, committed team, our sponsors, and wonderful volunteers.”

In attendance at the AGM were representatives from all levels of government, including Canadian Senator Robert Black, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon Sylvia Jones, MP for Dufferin-Caledon Kyle Seeback, Caledon Mayor Annette Groves, and various members of Caledon Council.

Seeback noted his yearly attendance at CAS’s Strawberry Festival, helping flip pancakes, as the “best decision I’ve ever made.”

“I get to meet so many people. It’s such a great event that people here have worked so hard to make sure that it’s such a great success,” said Seeback.

Jones spoke of her long background with agricultural societies.

“I think now as we see how Caledon Agricultural Society is trying new things, is expanding what you do to serve the community, your understanding, appreciation and willingness to try new things. We all know that our communities are changing and our histories are also moving forward as we have more and more people who don’t necessarily have an agricultural background, who don’t necessarily understand the value and importance of our agricultural community,” said Jones. “You really are trying new things and stepping out of what is a very comfortable, historic, important role and making sure that you continue to be relevant in the decades to come here in Caledon.”

Groves noted the contribution the agricultural community makes to the economy, adding that they are a significant part of ensuring not only a very strong economy in this country but also in this community.

She continued that they are excited to partner with CAS for their community centre to help make their dream and vision become a reality.

Groves recognized Ward 1 has been without facilities for years.

“I am very pleased and very thankful to Ed and your Board, and to the entire community, for stepping up and recognizing that this community deserves a lot more.”

In attendance that day were not only community groups such as the Caledon Lions Club, the Alton Legion, the Caledon Village Association and the Caledon Optimists, but also numerous representatives from surrounding fair boards in other communities, showcasing that this AGM was not only focused on bringing the community together, but all communities together to recognize the importance of agriculture.

On that topic, Senator Black spoke on the National Strategy for Soil Health Protection, Bill S-230.

Tabled originally on June 10, 2025, Black brought forward the “National Strategy for Soil Health Act mandates the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food,” along with other Ministers, to develop a national strategy to support and promote efforts across Canada to protect, conserve and enhance soil health, including a view of achieving resilient and healthy soils across Canada.

Black is one of the three senators in the Canadian Senate who actively represent agriculture.

At the AGM, Black said the Standing Senate Committee on Agriculture and Forestry completed their soil health study in June of 2024, which conclusively found that Canada’s soils, and the world’s soils, are at risk.

“The United Nations said that in 2021, 30 per cent of the world’s soils were degraded to the point where nothing could grow. They also went on to say that by 2050 that would be as high as 90 percent,” says Black. “The national strategy will inform Canadians of the importance of soil and ensure that the government of Canada is mandated to make the strides in safeguarding the soils that we have come to rely on for our country’s food security, our environmental stewardship and national security.”

Black added the Bill includes a recommendation to declare soil a strategic national asset across Canada.

“We need to recognize its role as being as vital as the water we drink and the air we breathe.”

Black went on to state 2025 was filled with many political tensions that have “put significant stress on our agricultural sector and among many other important Canadian industries.”

“Canadian farmers are increasingly confronted with uncertainty as the combined pressures of potential and very real tariffs, extreme weather events driven by climate change and the steady pace of urban expansion challenges that all create new challenges for the sector. These overlapping forces not only disrupt the production and markets that farmers are involved in, but also demand resilience and adaptability in the face of mounting unpredictability,” says Black.

In the face of these uncertainties, Black states it’s imperative that all Canadians, including governments of all orders and policymakers stand with and for farmers and recognize the vital role that farmers and agriculture play in Canada.

“Agriculture is not just an industry, it’s a way of life for everyone in the room. It sustains our nation, it connects us to our roots.”

Black notes the work that fair boards and agricultural societies put in each year, bringing “agriculture front and center all year round,” and adds to CAS, “from what I can see, you do a great job of it.”

Following insights on soil health protection, CAS held its election, where President Ed Taccone was re-elected for yet another year, to which he said he accepted, adding that he has to see his vision for the community centre through.

As the AGM closed out, CAS announced its 2026 schedule for all important events, with the Fair returning to the Caledon community in June and the Canada Day Strawberry Festival, as always, being held on July 1.

Readers Comments (0)