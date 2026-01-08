Caledon Admirals split a pair of games in Niagara Falls and Leamington as 2026 playoff push begins

January 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

The Caledon Admirals skated into the New Year in ninth place in the jam-packed OJHL West—trailing the eighth-place Mississauga Chargers and the seventh-place King Rebellion by only four and seven points, respectively.

Caledon’s Junior A hockey club took one step forward and one step backward this week in their attempt to close the gap on Mississauga and King for the final playoff spots in their division.

On Thursday night in Niagara Falls, Caledon took care of business with a tidy 5-3 win over the Canadians. Head Coach Joe Washkurak was pleased by the Admirals’ overall effort, but thought his team should have finished their chances with greater efficacy.

“We limited their chances to score. Our younger defensemen are getting good exposure to the junior game, especially with three of our core D still out with injuries. We probably should have had 10 goals. We had 41 chances to score, but we’re playing well and we’re creating those chances to score.”

Niagara Falls opened the scoring at 9:23 when Cameron Power beat Caledon goaltender James Meredith, but Deacon King pulled the Admirals into a 1-1 tie less than five minutes later. Prolific playmaker Clarence Allain earned his 25th assist on King’s 15th of the season.

King returned the favor by setting up Allain at 1:58 into the middle frame to put Caledon ahead 2-1.

Coach Washkurak was pleased with the King/Allain combo versus Niagara Falls.

“Allain is a really skilled guy and King got a big goal for us to get things going. They played well together.”

Although Canadians’ forward Eric Brundl-Pandzich tied it 2-2 at 11:04, Caledon’s Nathaniel Gibbons scored his first goal of the season to break the deadlock and restore his team’s lead at 17:25.

Allain scored his second of the period seventy seconds later to send the visitors into second intermission with a 4-2 margin. Jack Fang and Nolan Keeler earned their 20th and 23rd assists, respectively, on Allain’s game-winning goal.

The home side reduced their deficit to 4-3 six minutes into the third period when Steven Prevender beat Meredith, but the Admirals resisted the Canadians’ last gasp rally.

Cole Kirton’s empty net goal with 22 seconds left in the game ensured that Caledon secured a regulation victory and two points toward their playoff push. Meredith turned aside 31 of the 34 shots he faced to earn the win.

The Fleet fired 52 shots at Canadians’ goaltender Dylan Bourque, including 21 in the first period to take the game to 10th-place Niagara Falls in a must-win contest.

Coach Washkurak complimented his team’s recent offensive production: “We’ve been putting as many pucks on the net that we can—shooting from everywhere—and making the goalies make the saves. We have some really productive forwards.”

On Sunday night in Leamington, the Admirals weren’t as productive and the goaltending wasn’t as strong in a 13-1 loss to the Flyers.

The Flyers beat Meredith three times on eight shots in the first period—chasing the normally-stellar tender from the cage 12:12 into the game.

Calem Yorke was summoned to serve between the pipes and surrendered ten goals on 44 shots during the Flyers’ feeding frenzy on their Olympic-size home ice.

Nolan Keeler—with helpers from Allain and King—scored his seventeenth of the season nine seconds after Meredith was lifted from the game to narrow the Flyers’ lead to 3-1, but that was the only puck to elude Leamington’s outstanding goaltender Tre Altiman.

Ashton Darocy was the bane of the Admirals’ existence on Sunday night. The Flyers forward lit the lamp six times—two in each period—to lead the Leamington bombardment of The Fleet. Ethan Walker and Brendan Cooke tallied twice for the fourth-place Flyers who improved their record to 25-11-1-0 before 448 fans at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre.

Coach Washkurak credited Leamington for their strong home ice effort: “They’re a really deep team and they were ready to go from the drop. It was one of those disappointing games you get over the course of a long season. Every team has a couple. We were terrible defensively. Good on the kid [Darocy] to score six. It was one of those games. It happens in every league. We were terrible from the goalie out to our forwards. The Flyers played really well on their big ice surface.”

The Admirals resume their race to the playoffs by hosting the Collingwood Blues on Thursday, January 8 at 7:30 PM and the Oakville Blades on Sunday, January 11 at 2:30 PM. Both OJHL West tilts will have huge playoff implications for The Fleet. Site of the unfolding drama will be the Mayfield Recreation Complex.

