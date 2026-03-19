CAFFI Community Support Network promotes inclusion through Library donation

March 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

CAFFI Community Support Network has donated 18 books to the Caledon Public Library (CPL) that promote community inclusion.

This donation provides access to a wider range of resources that can help teach children and families about diversity, equity and inclusion.

The CAFFI Community Support Network focuses on creating social connections for families while advocating for children and adults with differing abilities.

They strive to create a community where every individual, regardless of ability, is valued and supported.

Many may recognize the group from their accomplishments through local advocacy, championing inclusive programming and services, or by establishing Caledon’s first home for independent living.

A press release stated that the donated titles focus on themes of understanding, empathy, inclusion, and celebrating diverse abilities.

Titles of the books include “A Guideline on Protecting the Health and Lives of Patients in Hospitals, Especially if the Patient is a Member of a Societally Devalued Class,” and “Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.”

The books will be located at CPL’s Albion Bolton branch and are marked with a CAFFI Community Support Network sticker.

Patricia Franks of CAFFI Community Support Network says that stories have the power to build understanding and connection.

“By donating these books to Caledon Public Library, we hope to support families, spark important conversations, and help people of all abilities see themselves reflected on the shelves. Together, we can build a future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive,” says Franks.

By making these books available through the public library, it was shared that CAFFI and CPL are helping families find stories that reflect their lived experiences and can lead to meaningful conversations.

Colleen Lipp, CEO and Chief Librarian, adds that at CPL, they are committed to being a library for all.

“This thoughtful donation from CAFFI strengthens our collection in a meaningful way and supports families seeking resources that promote understanding, literacy, and lifelong learning. We are grateful for this partnership and for the opportunity to continue strengthening our community through collaboration,” says Lipp.

CPL says that the donation aligns closely with their vision to fuel an informed, inspired, and connected Caledon.

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