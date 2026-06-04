C.S.C’s “Cardinal Day” features $30,000 Trillium Grant, Opening Day for House League teams, and marquee U15 Ontario Cup matchup versus Woodbridge

June 4, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Saturday’s warm and sunny Spring conditions provided a perfect backdrop for the Caledon Soccer Club’s “Cardinal Day”, which featured the organization’s House League teams kicking off their 2026 season at the Caledon East Soccer Complex.

The House League teams—bedecked in colourful jerseys representing eight of the countries in this year’s World Cup—were cheered on by organization mascot Callie the Cardinal and a host of dignitaries.

The dignitaries– including MPP Sylvia Jones (Dufferin-Caledon) and Pathik Shukla from the Ontario Trillium Foundation– were also gathered to make a significant announcement regarding a $30,000 OTF grant bestowed upon the 53-year-old sports organization.

MPP Jones delineated the purpose of the grant from the provincial government.

“Caledon Soccer Club plays an important role in keeping young people active, engaged, and connected through sport. Through the Ontario Trillium Foundation, our government is proud to support investments that help improve safety, strengthen local recreation programs, and ensure young athletes across Caledon continue to have access to high-quality community sports facilities.”

Jones explained how the grant has been put to use by the local soccer club.

“The Caledon Soccer Club used the Capital funding from OTF to purchase eight new 5’ x 8’ aluminum soccer goals on wheels. The grant funded the purchase of new equipment for house league programs and grassroots programs to improve both the safety and functionality of Caledon Soccer Club’s main facility, the Caledon East Soccer Complex, for players, staff, and volunteers. These portable goals will replace old, hard-to-move equipment crucial to several of the club’s youth recreational and grassroots programs each summer.”

Caledon Soccer Club Executive Director Gabriel Borges described the importance and impact of the OTF grant.

“It’s massive. As our MPP mentioned, it has allowed us to purchase eight portable nets that are safe and can be moved from field to field as needed. It’s all about the safety of our players. These nets need to be secured; otherwise, there is a great risk of injury. It’s a game changer for us. Without this help from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, registration fees would have to be raised to afford these expenditures on nets. As a result of receiving this grant, more families can afford soccer.”

Borges turned our attention to the soccer games being enjoyed by dozens of players on the pitches surrounding the Pavilion at the Soccer Complex and described the kids’ cool, colourful jerseys.

“We have eight World Cup mini teams running around here—enjoying their first games of the season. They’ll be representing Argentina, Brazil, England, France, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and Belgium all season to connect to this year’s World Cup. Each team will create a theme day to celebrate the country’s culture—it’ll be a day to celebrate that country’s food and traditions. When the Caledon Cup tournament arrives in August, will gear it towards the World Cup events that will have happened in Canada, the USA, and Mexico earlier in the Summer. Our three big tournaments—Heart of Caledon, the Caledon Cup, and Grassroots—will be celebrations of the World Cup, too.”

The showcase event on “Cardinal Day” was a U15 Girls Ontario Cup game between Caledon and Woodbridge.

Borges praised the Caledon squad’s play this season: “Our 2011 Girls squad is our most competitive team. They qualified for the toughest division (C1) which is very prestigious—they’re the only girls’ team in Caledon that’s in the i-Model program. We have five players leading the charge against Woodbridge this afternoon including Eliana Barichello—a lifer with the Caledon Soccer Club—as well as Diane Pellizzarri, Maddie Wilson-Fairservice, Eryn Lang, and Taylor Santos. They’ve all played together a couple of seasons and they’re coming off a 2026 PISL championship that they won during the Indoor season. Three of them are captains and they’re all leaders of the team.”

Unfortunately, Caledon lost a narrow 3-2 decision to Woodbridge in their matinee performance on Saturday. Eli and Abby Gaipo scored for Caledon.

Otherwise, “Cardinal Day” was a soaring success for the Caledon Soccer Club with fresh funds for safer nets, dozens of players providing a sneak preview of the magic of the World Cup, and a strong U15 Girls travel team ready to represent during the Ontario Cup playdowns through the Summer.

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