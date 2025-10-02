Current & Past Articles » Entertainment

BrightStart Caledon holds Warm Hearts and Boots fundraiser to raise vital funds

October 2, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

BrightStart Caledon held its annual fundraiser to raise vital funds for its free programs and services for local children.

This year’s theme, Warm Hearts and Boots, stayed close to the roots of Caledon, and attendees dressed to impress, wearing Canadian tuxedos, cowboy hats, and boots of all styles.

The fundraiser, held at Glen Eagle Golf Club, featured country line-dancing lessons by Cheat’in Hearts, BBQ Gourmet catering, a silent auction with various prizes, and more.

Music was going all night long by Caledon’s own DJ Magic, and he shared that he hoped everyone’s boots were comfortable for a long night of dancing ahead.

Upon arrival, guests were greeted with their own bandanas and made their way into the venue, taking in the various silent auction prizes and the beautifully adorned tables before them.

Prizes were given by members of the community, local businesses and more.

BrightStart Caledon’s Executive Director Teresa Colasanti said they were “pleased to be in this space that’s filled with so many warm hearts and generous spirits in support of this great organization.”

Colasanti shared that for nearly four decades, BrightStart Caledon has been a cornerstone of support for families and children.

“We nurture the very essence of childhood, support the powerful role of parents and caregivers, and nourish families with a sense of community,” says Colasanti. “We are here to ensure that babies have a great start, children learn and grow, and parents and caregivers in Caledon are supported in the critical role of raising young children.”

She shared how fundraising initiatives like Warm Hearts and Boots are crucial as Caledon grows and demand increases, and the needs of families become increasingly complex; their capacity to grow and respond to community needs is imperative.

“Everything starts with our families and ends with our families, and they’re the most important part of what we do. They are the people who are the parents, the caregivers, and the children are the very heart of every program,” said Shelly Ives, Community Engagement Manager for BrightStart.

Kate Fowler is one of the families at the heart of their programs. Her daughter, Prue, was diagnosed at 27 months with Level 3 nonverbal autism.

Fowler shared that the first few years of Prue’s life were very challenging, and they spent most of their time at home – until her mother-in-law talked Fowler into going to the BrightStart Caledon Family Centre.

“That’s when we started to feel more self-assured about being in public with her,” she says.

She said her mother-in-law had brought her own children to similar programs in this area almost four decades ago, “these programs have been helping families for generations to find community and support.”

Fowler shared that the Bright Start Caledon Family Centre helped restore their confidence as parents, and in Prue being able to be out in the world.

On their first visit, she said, they were introduced to BrightStart’s “Let’s Get Together” program, where parents with similar life paths can meet and talk, and their children can come and play and socialize while they meet.

“From then on, we have not missed a meeting,” says Fowler. “With all the wonderful supportive staff and the parents that we’ve gotten to become friends with over the years, it has truly become a lifeline for us.”

They have had the opportunity to learn about the various programs and services available to them, and much more.

“They have guided us on what Caledon has to offer in their inclusive programming for Prue, so she can participate in activities with other kids like swimming and soccer, but also that they have special programs developed for kids with diverse needs. They have been helping us prepare her for the transition into kindergarten. But most of all, it has given Prue an opportunity to play, learn, and communicate without me hovering over her,” she said

“She has become independent and so much more verbal, and I know that this program is very much a part of her positive development and success. She has learned to socialize with other children and ask for help when she needs it when I’m not around. It has been a joy to see her come to life there.”

Fowler said that BrightStart Caledon has helped them remember that they’re not alone, that they’re all there together.

“I just want other parents to be able to share in the education, friendship, and guidance.”

The evening concluded with dancing, bidding, and a great deal of community spirit, all in support of BrightStart Caledon’s programs. 

Funds raised through Warm Hearts and Boots will enable the organization to continue providing vital services to families across Caledon.



         

