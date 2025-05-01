BREAK & ENTER INVESTIGATION

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a break and enter on Mountainview Road.

“On April 26, 2025 at approximately 4:18 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Mountainview Road, near Cranston Drive, in the Town of Caledon, for a report of a break and enter,” say Police. “The preliminary investigation revealed that the home was forcefully entered. When the homeowner arrived home they observed two masked males in the residence before fleeing. There was no confrontation between the home owner and males. The home owner immediately called 911 to report the incident.”

Anyone with information, including dashcam footage of the area during that timeframe, is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 (reference number E250517844). You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERED

Members of the Caledon OPP Detachment Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) were able to recover a cube van load of stolen property following an investigation in the Town of Caledon.

“The Caledon OPP CSCU initiated an investigation starting near the beginning of April 2025 following a report of theft from a Caledon based company,” say Police. “On Friday, April 25, 2025 a search warrant was executed at a residence in Georgetown resulting in the recovery of approximately $350,000 worth of stolen property.”

As a result of the investigation one suspect was arrested and charged.

Mohammadreza Heidari, 40, from Georgetown has been charged with:

Theft Over $5000;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000;

Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in June.

The charges have not been proven.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers

at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous and never have to testify.

A Caledon man is among the charged in a stolen property investigation by York Regional Police.

“York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau have charged six suspects and recovered over $3 million dollars of stolen property as part of Project Steal N’ Spirits – a targeted investigation into organized thefts,” say Police. “Between December 2024 and March 2025, the project focused on curbing thefts of high-end construction tools from wholesalers and commercial businesses across York Region and the Greater Toronto Area. The project aimed not only to arrest those committing the thefts but also to identify members of the broader criminal network responsible for trafficking and reselling the stolen goods

“A series of search warrants were executed at a Toronto residence and multiple storage lockers, leading to the recovery of stolen property valued at more than $3 million.”

Six suspects have been charged in connection with the thefts, including Lakhwinder Toor, 42, of Caledon, who is facing two charges: trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000; and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The charges have not been proven.

The investigation is ongoing to identify additional suspects and recover more stolen goods.

Anyone with information is asked to call the #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7445, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

WITNESSES SOUGHT FOLLOWING COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon OPP are investigating a motor vehicle collision that occurred on Heritage Road in the Town of Caledon.

“On Thursday, April 24, 2025, at approximately 11:25 p.m. officers were dispatched to a roll-over collision on Heritage Road near King Street,” say Police. “Upon arriving officers found one occupant of the vehicle had been ejected and another was trapped in the vehicle.

“With the assistance of Peel Regional Paramedic Services and Caledon Fire Services the trapped occupant was extracted from the vehicle. All four occupants of the vehicle were transported to local area hospitals with serious injuries.”

Caledon OPP is requesting anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash camera footage of the area during that time to please contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or Toll-Free at 1-888-310-1122.

Investigators are looking into the speed of the vehicle at the time of the collision as well as seatbelt usage by occupants of the vehicle.

Caledon OPP urges motorists to obey the posted speed limits and ensure that all passengers are wearing seatbelts. Passengers are required to wear seatbelts in the back seats of vehicles, the seatbelts are there to be used and not just for decoration.

EASTER WEEKEND TRAFFIC CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) participated in the Easter long weekend traffic safety initiative resulting in a high amount of traffic related charges.

“The focus of the initiative was seatbelt usage, though officers remained diligent to observe for other offences which threaten the safety of motorists,” say Police.

Over the four-day initiative, 288 traffic related charges were laid by members of the Caledon Detachment:

2 Distracted Driving charges;

33 Seatbelt charges;

109 Speeding charges;

3 Stunt Driving charges;

2 Liquor License Ace charges;

2 Cannabis Control Act charges;

135 Other Provincial Offence Act charges.

In addition to the traffic charges, there were several criminal code driving charges laid:

2 Impaired Driving/Over 80 mgs. of Alcohol charges

Traffic safety remains a high priority for the Caledon Detachment. Motorists are reminded that enforcement activities continue year-round.

FRAUD TRENDS

Officers from the Dufferin OPP are warning residents of current fraudulent activity which has been taking place across Dufferin County. If you would like to report an incident, please contact the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or the Ontario Provincial Police 1-888-310-1122.

CANADA REVENUE AGENCY SCAMS/FRAUD:

Caller claims to be CRA agent;

Caller will advise that you have outstanding balances, owe taxes from previous years income tax or have an issue with your social insurance number;

Will request your personal information – will often threaten to arrest you if you are not able to comply immediately.

BANK SCAMS/FRAUD:

Caller calls representing a bank official;

Will often ask you for help with local bank investigations;

The caller will advise you to make a withdrawal from your personal account to assist them with their investigation;

The caller will want to meet you in a private setting to obtain the cash.

EMERGENCY SCAMS/FRAUD:

Caller will pretend to be your loved one who has found themselves in an emergency;

Caller could claim to be police/lawyer representing your loved one in an emergency;

Caller will often ask you to send money to help your loved one.

ROMANCE SCAMS/FRAUD:

Suspect will often use social media or dating sites looking for potential victims, often using fake profiles;

Suspects will often develop relationships quickly;

Suspect will work extremely hard to gain your trust, hoping that you will send them money in exchange for broken promises.

CONTRACTOR SCAMS/FRAUD:

Contractor asking for large deposits upfront;

Contractor promising the world “trust me, I know what I am doing”;

Contractor refusing to pull a permit for the work you have agreed upon;

We ran into some unfortunate circumstances and will require some more money to start/complete the job;

I have some extra materials from another job that I can give you a great deal on.

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

