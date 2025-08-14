BREAK AND ENTER ARRESTS

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged four individuals after a recent series of break and enters.

“On July 30, 2025, just before 3:00 a.m., officers from the Caledon OPP responded to a report of a break and enter at a local business in the area of Highway 50 and Ellwood Drive, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Four suspects gained entry by physical force while the business was closed and stole a variety of high value items. The suspects fled the area prior to officers arriving on scene.

“On August 1, 2025, shortly after 3:00 a.m., officers from the Caledon OPP responded to a report of a break and enter at a local business in the area of Highway 50 and Allan Drive, in the Town of Caledon. Four suspects gained entry through the roof of the business while it was closed. Officers arrived on scene and took four suspects into custody shortly after.”

As a result of the investigations, four individuals were arrested and charged.

Jairo Meza, 28, of no fixed address, was charged with:

Obstruct peace officer;

Break, enter a place – commit indictable offence – two counts;

Possession of break in instruments;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000;

Mischief over $5000;

Participation in criminal organization.

Adrian Perez Marquez, 39, of no fixed address, was charged with:

Possession of break in instruments;

Break, enter a place – commit indictable offence – two counts;

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000;

Mischief over $5000;

Participation in criminal organization;

Concealment of identity.

Mario Carrasco Pizarro, 43, of no fixed address, was charged with:

Possession of break in instruments;

Break, enter a place – commit indictable offence – two counts;

Concealment of identity;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000;

Mischief over $5000;

Participation in criminal organization.

Israel Diaz, 44, of no fixed address, was charged with:

Obstruct peace officer;

Possession of break in instruments;

Break, enter a place – commit indictable offence – two counts;

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000;

Mischief over $5000;

Participation in criminal organization.

All four individuals were held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice.

The charges have not been proven.

For anyone with information regarding these incidents, please contact the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) at (905) 584-2241. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

DRUG CHARGES

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed search warrants at residences in Alliston and Fergus, as well as two vehicles, one in Orangeville and one in Alliston.

“During the operation, police seized a quantity of drugs, including cocaine, cash, cell phones, and a vehicle,” say Police. “Two individuals were arrested in connection with the investigation. In Spring 2025, the Dufferin OPP launched a drug trafficking investigation targeting the Towns of Orangeville and Shelburne based on information received by police. On August 6, 2025, members of the Dufferin OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with assistance from the Collingwood CSCU, Nottawasaga CSCU, and Huronia West CSCU, executed several search warrants.”

As a result, Cory Stoneham, 31-year-old, from Alliston has been charged with:

Traffick in Schedule I substance- Cocaine;

Poss of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine;

Poss of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 – in Canada.

The charges have not been proven.

As a result, Sharle Milks, 57, from Mulmur has been charged with:

Traffick in Schedule I substance- Cocaine;

Poss of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine;

Poss of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 – in Canada.

The charges have not been proven.

The following items were seized during the investigation:

61 grams of cocaine;

Large quantity of Canadian currency;

Debt list;

Three cell phones;

Scales;

Food mixers containing cocaine residue.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dufferin OPP.

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to ensuring public safety through proactive and innovative policing in partnership with the community. If you have any information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestopperssdm.com.

DAYTIME BANK ROBBERY IN ORANGEVILLE

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a robbery that occurred at a financial institution on Broadway in Orangeville and are appealing to the public for any witnesses or information related to the incident.

“On August 5, 2025, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Dufferin OPP responded to a report of a robbery at a financial institution on Broadway in the Town of Orangeville,” say Police. “Officers arrived shortly after the incident and spoke with key witnesses to gather information. According to reports, three male suspects entered the financial institution while a fourth individual remained in a small black vehicle nearby.

“The suspects are described as Black males, all wearing black clothing, masks, glasses, and gloves. Victims were restrained as the suspects stole a cash box and multiple phones. The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.”

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Dufferin OPP Major Crime Unit, with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS).

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestopperssdm.com. You will not be asked to identify yourself, and you will never be required to testify in court.

The effects of crime can be emotionally and physically devastating. If you or someone you know need support, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

