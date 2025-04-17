Bolton Rotary is a service club that has FUN raising money to distribute locally and globally to support peace, literacy, health, and the environment.

April 17, 2025 · 0 Comments

Some call it a service club and some think it’s a social club…we think it’s both! Let’s take a walk around the village and see if from a resident’s perspective…Walking from Rotary Place (our meeting headquarters) we see a huge logo that showcases The Bolton Rotary Youth Centre, along the path is a series of branded bus shelters. We have just reached the Peace Park and it is looking great with beds of Black-eyed Susans and lots of native wildflowers from the Butterfly Way. Better check our time and see if we can continue…looks like there are new Facebook entries from Bolton Rotary about their Soul Soup initiative and upcoming charity golf tournament. Up the hill are branded planters filled with flowers, such a nice touch to beautify our community. We have just enough time to walk along the Murray Stewart Trail and have a rest on the John William bench…both dedicated to long-time Rotarians in our club. Wow, what an amazing impact this club has on our town!

This club hosts several events each year that bring the community together… like our Haunted Hill Run, Charity Golf Tournament, Family Skate and Christmas Auction. The money raised goes to programs such as Caledon Kids First which supports kids from local families experiencing financial difficulties to have their children participate in sports or wellness programs, Humberview Alphadogs Robotics program, and food vouchers for families experiencing food insecurity. Bolton Rotary is happy to report that their Global Grant for project Volya in the Ukraine has now been fully funded and we can proceed with purchasing more medical training supplies. This is our 75th year so anniversary celebrations are underway to build the Bolton Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion in Dick’s Dam Park. Caledon Cavaliers Rugby needed storage and new goal posts so we partnered with Palgrave Rotary to purchase these. Dedicating and furnishing the Marnie Stewart Therapy Room at Caledon Seniors Centre.

We have members who are still actively working, some that are retired or thinking about it. If you are looking for ways to get involved and contribute, contact us to join this very enthusiastic club! Go to boltonrotary.ca to see meeting details and project profiles or email us at [email protected] to have someone call to chat.

