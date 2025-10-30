Current & Past Articles » Entertainment

Bolton Rotary Haunted Hill Walk and Run hits record-breaking numbers

October 30, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

For well over a decade, Bolton Rotary has held its Haunted Hill Walk/Run for the community, and this year it set a record with more than 200 participants.

The event allows both kids and adults to participate in either the Haunted Hill 1K Kids Fun Run or the Haunted Hill 5K Walk/Run.

Bolton Rotary President Frank Macellaio says he’s watched the event become more fun for the kids and the community over the years.

He says the event truly is “all about the community.”

Each year, all the funds raised go back to local charities, and this year the recipient was Caledon Community Services.

Special this year was the School Team Challenge.

Bolton Rotary challenged high schools and elementary schools to form teams to enter the 5K and compete for bragging rights and a pizza party prize.

But that’s not all – all schools that entered a team received $500 from Bolton Rotary.

As the Kids Fun Run kicked off, onlookers could see pickles, captains, and fairies all competing to get to the finish line.

All participants received a medal, courtesy of the Humberview Robotics Team, also known as ​​the Alpha Dogs, who created and printed each medal.

The Alpha Dogs had their own team that year, comprising about half of their robotics team.

Loghan, who is currently in his first year on the Alpha Dogs, says they do a lot of work to give back to the community and really enjoy it.

Bridie Burchiel was there not only to support her son that day, but also James Bolton Public School, which had a team of eight competing in the run.

“It’s a great way to get kids involved, get schools involved, and it’s a great community event,” she says.

Burchiel has watched the event change over the years, as her older kids used to participate as well.

“It’s gotten bigger each year, and different communities and different groups connect with each other and support each other within the run,” she says. “I just think it’s wonderful.”

During the event, participants could also enjoy free temporary tattoos, free t-shirts, join the ongoing scavenger hunt, or enjoy various treats and drinks.

Albion Appliance and Farmhouse Grill sponsored the best costume prize, Coffee Time provided free coffee to fuel up before the race, and Chapman’s Ice Cream and Orange Theory provided free coupons.

Bolton Rotary also took the time to thank its various sponsors for making the day possible.



         

