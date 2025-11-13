Bolton Oldtimers’ 50th Anniversary Hockey Banquet at Royal Ambassador a big hit with attendees

November 13, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Garth Young and Bill Moyer are lifers in the Bolton Oldtimers’ Hockey League so the venerable association’s 50th Anniversary banquet on Friday night at The Royal Ambassador brought back great memories and created new ones for the dynamic duo.

More than 75 attendees enjoyed the hospitality of The Royal Ambassador in Caledon East, treasured a trip down memory lane at the artefacts tables, and reminisced about fifty years of good times that the league has generated for hundreds of players since its inception in 1975.

Moyer, who is the league’s Treasurer, was impressed that “there was so much interest in the artefacts we displayed—photo albums, trophies, and jerseys.”

“I grew up in this Town so it was really great to see so many people—over 75 showed up – and everyone was so happy to be there. They want to do this every year. Garth’s speech was really good and he did a great job reinforcing the family aspect of Oldtimers hockey.”

Young, the Vice President of the league, echoed his administrative partner’s take on the evening: “One of the highlights for me was seeing some of the guys and their wives that I haven’t seen for years. We did lots of reminiscing, especially about the Oldtimers tournaments we used to enter in Niagara Falls, Lake Placid, Georgetown, Bracebridge—so many good times on road trips.”

One of the most enjoyable aspects of the Oldtimers League, according to Moyer, was “all the guys in the group.”

“Everybody likes everybody and that was based on how players would invite new players into the league that we knew would get along with the other guys. It’s always been a wonderful atmosphere and the players came from all walks of life. There were no ego trips. Everybody got along.”

Road trips were a test of those ties and Young noted that out-of-town tournaments only strengthened the bonds.

“Our wives were in the stands cheering for us at tournaments and I remember all the good times in the restaurants after the games with the whole team and our wives around the table.”

Young, whose impact on local hockey is evidenced by the Garth Young Arena in the Mayfield Recreation Complex, holds the current distinction of being the player longest affiliated with the league. He also serves in multiple executive capacities as Vice President and Secretary and relishes the administrative accomplishments of the league.

“One of those highlights was formulating a constitution and getting incorporated in 2017. I write up all the minutes, too, of our meetings.”

Treasurer Moyer described his executive colleagues as a “Great group of guys—it’s always an issue in any club when it comes to balancing funds. We are incorporated and when we have meetings, I generate spreadsheets to show what we’ve been spending money on. For example, we purchase flowers for spouses of deceased members. We have the odd Christmas gathering after meetings. Most importantly, our League has charitable connections to the community. Every year, we donate $750 to Bethel House and $750 to Caledon Meals on Wheels from our players’ fees.”

Readers Comments (0)