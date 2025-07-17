Bolton member Rose Greco named Kin of the Year

July 17, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Rose Greco, coming up on her third year with Bolton Kin, has been named the 2025 Kin of the Year.

Kin of the Year is given to someone who is an example of the Kin’s mission to serve the community’s greatest need.

After Greco’s first year with the service organization, she joined the executive team, where she stepped up as a director to learn more about the role.

She was later approached in the springtime with the opportunity of becoming vice president where she agreed to accept the position and take that year to learn what the role is all about.

A new committee within the club, the Donations Committee, is about looking within the community and seeing where else they could support.

When the Committee began, Greco volunteered to chair it, and she is now co-chair for the upcoming year.

“So many different avenues have opened up for us since Rose has led that committee,” shared Bolton Kin President Kathy McFarlane.

“Having this committee under Rose and Kathy Clarkson’s leadership really just explores all those different avenues,” she shared. “Our motto is serving the community’s greatest needs and that was that whole function of the committee.”

McFarlane said that over the past two years, she has seen Greco come a long way.

“A member who is more observant, taking in everything, asking some quiet questions, maybe just to the people around her and then gaining that confidence in being able to say, ‘Well, wait a second,’ out loud and bring her own thoughts and feelings to the attention of the membership. It really does spark a lot of conversation and really just more food for thought,” said McFarlane. “That was my thought behind nominating Rose as our Kin of the Year.”

Greco moved to Bolton 10 years ago and sought ways to give back to the community.

“I love to give back, I love to get involved. If I can do anything for anybody, I’m there,” said Greco.

She said one of her favourite parts since joining has been the people she’s met, as everyone has the same goal in mind.

Greco added she had no inkling she would be Kin of the Year, and when it was announced, she was utterly shocked.

She shared one of her main goals is to get people in the community to know the Kin and get their name out.

“If there is someone or an organization or a family or someone that’s in trouble that can reach out and say, ‘Hey, maybe the kin can help,’ and we’re able to be there for them,” said Greco.

