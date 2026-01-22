Current & Past Articles » Sports

Bolton hoopsters set for 54th Annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw Competition

January 22, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Coinciding with the rise of the revamped Raptors this month is the much-anticipated return of the Annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw Competition.

After some dismal performances from the Charity Stripe versus the Lakers (10/15=67%) this week and the Pacers (17/26=65%) last week, it appears that some of the Raptors would be well-advised to watch the techniques demonstrated by the kids in this contest.

The winners of the popular province-wide competition often shoot in the 80-95% range.

In 2025, Silas Tesseris of Baxter Central Elementary School shot an amazing .920 (23/25) from the line to win the Boys 10 division. Tesseris had the best percentage of all the champs, surpassed four Raptors starters, and tied Raptor point guard Immanuel Quickley’s season FT performance in 2024-25.  

Two other District 99 free throw champs distinguished themselves: 

In the Boys 11 Division, Allessio Raimondo of F. X. O’Rielly Elementary School in Tottenham shot a blistering .880 (22/25);

In the Boys 17 Division, Harisan Naguleswaran of Banting Memorial Secondary School in Alliston shot .800 (20/25). 

Naguleswaran won the 2025 Free Throw Competition for the second consecutive year. The smooth-shooting senior basketball player’s 80% free throw success rate was better than three of the Raptors’ 2024-25 starters. 

The 54th Annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw contest will take place on Saturday, January 24 at Holy Family School in Alliston. 

Long-time event organizer Richard Maguire, a distinguished high school basketball coach who has put his administrative stamp on the contest for over thirty years, noted, “This year we have the winners from New Tecumseth, Bolton, and Orangeville competing.”

“The District finals will be held at Holy Family School on February 14.”



         

