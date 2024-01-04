Bolton company counting down to historic launch

January 4, 2024

The International Lunar Observatory Association of Hawai’i (ILOA Hawai’i) is set to embark on a ground-breaking lunar mission with the launch of its ILO-X astronomy precursor instrument suite integrated onto a lunar lander made by Intuitive Machines.

The milestone involves a Bolton aerospace firm.

Intuitive Machines’ IM-1 lunar mission is targeted for a multi-day launch window which opens no earlier than Jan. 12, and is targeting a landing area in the South Pole region near Malapert A crater at the base of Malapert Massif “The Mountain on the Moon.”

The anticipated landing on the lunar surface is expected approximately six-and-a-half days after launch, marking one of the first American missions to the surface of the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.

The enterprise is made possible through NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services and will utilize the ILO-X instrument suite designed and built for ILOA by Bolton’s Canadensys Aerospace on a Nova-C lander named Odysseus, developed by Intuitive Machines.

The ILO-X precursor instrument suite, consisting of Ka ‘Imi NFoV and as-yet-unnamed WFoV, has ambitious goals that promise to advance our understanding of the cosmos and pioneer new frontiers in astronomy and lunar exploration:

• Galaxy Imaging: ILOA aims to capture high-resolution images of the Milky Way Galaxy/Centre, contributing to the study of cosmic structures and evolution, as well as 21st century science education.

• Invited Astronomy Observations: The mission invites 10 distinguished astronomers/observatories from around the world to participate in lunar-based observations, fostering international collaboration and expanding the frontiers of astronomical research and capability.

• Hawai’i 21st Century Astronomy: ILO-X aligns with the ILOA founding purpose to advance 21st-century new dimensions of astronomy for Hawai’i, utilizing Maunakea Observatories and Malapert Mt unique vantage points for groundbreaking observations.

• Lunar Broadcasting: ILO-X attempts to explore Interglobal, Earth-Moon communications and broadcasting, amplifying one’s message from the Moon to global audiences, informing lunar commerce and developers, and inspiring the next generation of scientists and explorers.

• Support for ILO-1/2 Flagship, Backup: Identify and confirm contributors, contributions, awards, contracts enabling ILOA ascending, expanding operations for ILO-1 Flagship to Malapert Point E and ILO-2 Backup possibly to Artemis 3 touchdown site 2025-2027, and support for ILOA HQ 2222 in Kamuela.

Intuitive Machines recently delivered its Nova-C lunar lander to Florida where ILO-X and other payloads will undergo final checkouts before its multi-day launch window which opens next month.

Steve Durst, ILOA Hawai’i Director said: “ILO-X, precursor to the ILO-1/2 flagship and backup missions, aims to conduct Galaxy imaging and pioneer global, interglobal and Hawaiian Astronomy, as well as lunar broadcasting. We are honored to be aboard the IM-1 Nova-C Moon lander using Canadensys-made dual imagers, as the USA returns to the Moon for 21st century multi world advancement.”

Christian Sallaberger, Canadensys Aerospace CEO added: “Humanity is on the cusp of expanding our economic, scientific, and cultural sphere of influence to encompass all of cis-lunar space. We are honored to be a part of this historic mission with ILOA and our entire team is very excited to see the images that the instruments will take of the celestial sky from the surface of the Moon!”

“Our turnkey solution for delivering, communicating, and commanding customer payloads on and around the Moon is revolutionary,” said Steve Altemus, President and CEO of Intuitive Machines. “Delivering the International Lunar Observatory Association’s ILO-X precursor instrument suite and other commercial payloads to the lunar surface are critical steps toward Intuitive Machines creating and defining the lunar economy.”

