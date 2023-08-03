General News

Bolton Community Crew preparing for massive Midnight Madness event

August 3, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Over 60 vendors, 11 food trucks and four musical acts will be part of the evening

By Zachary Roman

It’s almost time for one of Caledon’s largest summer events.

On Friday, August 11, Midnight Madness is returning to Downtown Bolton. The event will be held from 6 to 11 p.m., and the streets will be pedestrian-only for the yearly night of fun.

Musical entertainment for the evening will include Sylvia Kay, a singer-songwriter from Caledon East; local singer Sebastian Carubia; The Salida Project, a jazz-influenced rock band with a horn section; and Abba Revisited, a renowned Abba cover band. 

Sarah Leslie of the Bolton Community Crew said this year, there’s going to be over 60 vendors at the Midnight Madness street market. She said a lot of the businesses in Downtown Bolton will have special offerings on the eleventh.

“We’ve got an awesome kids zone this year. Reptilia is going to be joining us,” said Leslie. Reptilia will have all kinds of reptiles, amphibians and arachnids on display.

Food trucks were a big hit at last year’s Midnight Madness event, and there will be 11 of them this year to meet the popular demand.

Volunteers are still needed for Midnight Madness for 3 to 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. shifts. Those interested in helping out can send an email to boltoncommunitycrew@gmail.com. Free pizza and drinks will be provided for all volunteers.

There will be shuttle buses running from 7 to 11 p.m. to Midnight Madness from Bolton’s North and South hills so people can park and access the event easily. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Caledon and Isola del Liri are officially sister cities

Mayor Annette Groves and Councillor Tony Rosa attended signing ceremony in Italy By Zachary Roman Caledon has a sister city. On July 17, Caledon Mayor ...

Town to submit expression of interest for Historic Alton Schoolhouse

Motion about school house made by Councillor Lynn Kiernan at July 11 meeting By Zachary Roman Caledon would like to make use of the Historic ...

Community demand outpacing capacity in Caledon 

Caledon Community Services celebrating success and looking ahead to future challenges  By Zachary Roman  Demand for food support in Caledon is increasing.  Caledon Community Services ...

Inaugural Cassie’s Place charity golf tournament sells out 

Organizers plan to make tournament an annual event  By Zachary Roman  A local non-profit is looking forward to its inaugural fundraising golf tournament next week.   ...

Community helps butterfly conservation efforts at annual “Butterfly Blitz Count”

206 butterflies of 25 different species counted in just three hours By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On a sunny day last weekend, community ...

Cheltenham Brickworks buildings inspire Port Perry author’s newest novel

Lucy E.M. Black began working on “The Brickworks” six years ago after a trip to Caledon By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Cheltenham Brickworks ...

Residents invited to provide input on Caledon’s Green Development Standards

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A draft of Caledon’s Green Development Standards is ready for review. Last week, the Town of Caledon launched ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support