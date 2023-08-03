Bolton Community Crew preparing for massive Midnight Madness event

Over 60 vendors, 11 food trucks and four musical acts will be part of the evening

By Zachary Roman

It’s almost time for one of Caledon’s largest summer events.

On Friday, August 11, Midnight Madness is returning to Downtown Bolton. The event will be held from 6 to 11 p.m., and the streets will be pedestrian-only for the yearly night of fun.

Musical entertainment for the evening will include Sylvia Kay, a singer-songwriter from Caledon East; local singer Sebastian Carubia; The Salida Project, a jazz-influenced rock band with a horn section; and Abba Revisited, a renowned Abba cover band.

Sarah Leslie of the Bolton Community Crew said this year, there’s going to be over 60 vendors at the Midnight Madness street market. She said a lot of the businesses in Downtown Bolton will have special offerings on the eleventh.

“We’ve got an awesome kids zone this year. Reptilia is going to be joining us,” said Leslie. Reptilia will have all kinds of reptiles, amphibians and arachnids on display.

Food trucks were a big hit at last year’s Midnight Madness event, and there will be 11 of them this year to meet the popular demand.

Volunteers are still needed for Midnight Madness for 3 to 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. shifts. Those interested in helping out can send an email to boltoncommunitycrew@gmail.com. Free pizza and drinks will be provided for all volunteers.

There will be shuttle buses running from 7 to 11 p.m. to Midnight Madness from Bolton’s North and South hills so people can park and access the event easily.

