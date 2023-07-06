Bolton Brewers precariously perched atop the North Dufferin Baseball League standings

July 6, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

The Bolton Brewers are in first place in the NDBL by the slimmest of margins heading into July. The Brewers have accrued an impressive 13-2-1 regular season record for 27 points, but they’re only one point better than the 13-2-0 New Lowell Knights, and three points ahead of the 12-2-0 Ivy Rangers.

Sitting atop the three-team log jam at the top of the league magnifies the importance of the Brewers’ next two road games versus New Lowell and Ivy in mid-July after the NDBL All-Star Game on July 8 in Owen Sound.

Head Coach Mike Wallace complimented his team’s recent play, including a decisive 9-2 home win over the Lisle Astros last Thursday night.

“Defensively, we’ve looked really good this year. We’ve played the last four games without an error. With our increased depth, the guys can bounce back after playing back-to-back games. We were able to get through a tough stretch of seven games in 10 days and go 5-1-1 without injuries setting us back.”

Coach Wallace praised the efforts of his pitchers in the Brewers’ important win over Lisle: “Trent Barwick gave us a quality start by throwing five innings, giving up only five hits and one run, striking out two, and walking none. Ron Wisey and Nick Pettinaro pitched effectively for us in relief.”

Wallace also credited the offensive performances of two Brewers versus the Astros: “Drew Volkey hit a two-run home run to seal the deal in the fourth inning to put us up 8-1. He also scored two runs for us.

Greg Keenan came through with a big two-out hit for us early in the game. His bases-loaded, 3 RBI-double helped us respond with 6 runs in the bottom of the first after falling behind 1-0 to Lisle at the top of the inning.”

When asked what the best part of the 2023 season has been so far, Coach Wallace reinforced the value of the Brewers’ deep roster.

“Overall, the depth we have has been so important. It’s nice to show up at the ballpark as a head coach, look down the bench, and it’s no worries—we’ve got the game covered with healthy bodies.”

Two of those healthy bodies are representing the Brewers at the NDBL All-Star game this weekend on Saturday in Orillia.

Coach Wallace discussed the selections: “Logan Hart and Josh Catalanotto are a pair of our younger guys. Logan’s a great defensive catcher and Josh is tearing the cover off the ball. They’ve been great additions to the ball club and deserve to be playing in the All-Star game.”

After the NDBL All-Star Game, the Brewers travel to New Lowell Recreation Park on July 13 to take on the Knights and travel to Victoria Park in Ivy the next night on July 14 to challenge the third-place Rangers. The Brewers’ final home game of the regular season is versus the Barrie Angels at North Hill Park in Bolton on July 20.

Chris Fafalios, currently hitting an impressive .459, continues to lead the Brewers in most offensive categories. Falfalios has played in all 15 of the Brewers’ regular season games and his 16 runs, 17 hits, and 16 walks are tops on the team.

Readers Comments (0)