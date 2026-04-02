Bethell Hospice kicks of fundraising for 16th Annual Hike for Hospice

April 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Bethell Hospice is gearing up for its annual Hike for Hospice, with an early-bird draw and prizes galore.

Bethell Hospice’s annual Hike brings the community out to celebrate and support the hospice and all the work they do throughout the year.

The Hike is part of the foundation’s efforts to raise funds year-round to ensure that the hospice care and community programs Bethell Hospice provides remain free to residents of Caledon and surrounding communities.

As they enter their 16th year of the Hike, they’ve already raised over $80,000, with their overall goal of $255,000.

The Hike will take place on Sunday, May 3, to coincide with the beginning of National Hospice and Palliative Care Week.

The event will take place at Lloyd Wilson Centennial Arena, 1551 McLaughlin Rd, in Inglewood, starting at 8 a.m.

There is no cost to register; however, Bethell Hospice asks that each participant pre-register for the event and encourages everyone to take part in the fundraising fun.

Kelly Stronach, Associate Director of Marketing and Communications with Bethell Hospice, says there are already 33 teams registered, and with this year’s early-bird draw, she noticed many returning names, but also many brand-new teams.

This year, Stronach adds that many new and exciting things are coming to the Hike, such as Stones with a Story, where hikers are invited to paint or decorate a stone with their own saying or an inspirational quote, and then place it at the beginning of the Hike for others to see as they walk by.

On your return, you can collect your stone and take it home.

This year brings lots of fun for kids, with a new addition of face painting and other activities to be enjoyed by all.

Also, this year will be a marketplace, where people can browse items such as tea towels, aprons, jewelry, and more.

Returning is their Butterfly Wall, where attendees can personalize their own butterfly with a message or colour, either taking it with them or leaving for Bethell Hospice’s annual butterfly display for grief and bereavement.

Also returning this year are the beloved pet kits for hikers to bring their dogs on the Hike.

Stronach laughs that there were probably over 70 dogs at last year’s event.

Food-wise, hikers can expect a wide variety, including Tim Hortons, fresh fruit, veggie burgers, regular burgers from Harvey’s, pancakes, and brand new this year: ice cream.

Stronach says that not only is the Hike a fun time, but it also provides the space for people who have had a family member or loved one at the hospice to meet with other families that they may have known and met at the hospice.

“It’s a day to remember loved ones and to hike in memory of them. I always look forward to hearing stories about family and friends who were residents and the care they received at Bethell Hospice,” says Stronach.

For this year’s Hike, she reminds everyone to show up early to ensure a parking space, to register in advance to save time in the long run, and to check out all the available activities.

This year’s Hike is presented by Caledon Build.

The current top three teams in fundraising at press time were Helpers with a Heart, Boardwalkers, and Walking on Sunshine, together raising over $28,000 and climbing.

Registration can be done until the day of the event, but it’s better to be safe and sound and register early!

To register your team, visit bhf.akaraisin.com/ui/hikeforbethellhospice2026.

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