Baysox take lead in NDBL senior championship over Ivy

September 19, 2024

By Brian Lockhart

After a second weekend of back-to-back games, the Owen Sound Baysox are leading the Ivy Rangers 3-1 in the North Dufferin Baseball League senior championship series.

This is a best-of-seven series, so the Baysox can wrap up the 2024 championship with another win this coming weekend.

The series got underway on Saturday, September 7, in Owen Sound. Game One ended with a close 5-4 win for the Baysox.

Moving to the diamond in Ivy the following day, the series was tied when the Rangers managed to shut-out the Baysox 3-0 to even things up.

The teams were given a week off and returned to Owen Sound on Saturday, September 14, for Game Three.

Owen Sound got the edge in this game and left the field with a 4-3 win in a well-played game by both teams.

The Baysox had a huge advantage in the series after Game 4. Played in Owen Sound on Sunday, September 15, the afternoon game was one both teams needed to win.

The final score was a repeat of Game 3 with the Baysox leaving the diamond with a 4-3 win.

This gives the Owen Sound team a huge advantage going into Game 5.

The Rangers will have to dig deep and win this upcoming game to keep the series alive.

Owen Sound will be the 2024 champions if they keep it all together and manage a win this weekend.

Both teams had good seasons this year.

The Baysox finished as the second place team in the regular season finishing with a 17-5-2 record and 36 points.

The Rangers finished well back in fifth place, but came alive during the playoffs and knocked the first place Bolton Brewers out of competition in the second round.

Game 5 of the Owen Sound / Ivy championship series will take place in Ivy on Saturday, September 21, with a 2:00 p.m. start.

If the Rangers manage a win, Game 6 of the series will also be in Ivy on Sunday, September 22, at 2:00 p.m.

If the series goes the distance, the final game will take place in Owen Sound on Saturday, September 28, at 2:00 p.m.

