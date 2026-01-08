Current & Past Articles » General News

Athletes, teams, builders to be enshrined at CSHOF Induction Ceremony on January 28

January 8, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Keith Beavers, Helena Kavelaar, Ashley Lawrence, Tess Routliffe, Jade Scognamillo, Bruce Wanless, George Gardiner, Chris Humeniuk, and the 2013 U13 Lady Wanderers Youth Soccer Team will be join an esteemed group of local athletes when they are enshrined on Wednesday, January 28 into the Caledon Sport Hall of Fame.

The Induction Ceremony will take place in the Banquet Hall of the Caledon East Community Complex from 7 – 9 p.m.  Dress Code is Business Casual and Doors Open at 6:30 p.m. To buy tickets—which range from $65 to $350—contact events@caledon.ca or visit Caledon.ca/CSHOF.

The 2026 Induction Ceremony will have an aquatic theme with Beavers, Routliffe, and Scogamillo achieving their respective athletic achievements in the swimming pool.  Kavelaar (Fastball), Lawrence (Soccer), and Wanless (Lacrosse) round out the group of Athletes that will be enshrined at the CECC. 

In the Builders category, Gardiner (Horseracing/Breeder) and Humeniuk (Golf) will be inducted on January 28.

Athlete Inductees in the 2025 ceremony were Lisa Bentley (Triathlete), Beverley (McKnight) Holden (Synchronized Swimmer), Zoe MacKinnon (Field Hockey), Keith McCreary (Ice Hockey), and Douglas Wood (Pole Vaulter).  Inducted in the Builders Category were Angus Doughty (Nordic Skiing Coach/High School Sports Coach) and Barrie Shepley (Triathlon Coach). Douglas Wood was also enshrined in the Builder category for his success as a Pole Vaulting Coach. Inducted in the Team Category were members of the 1967 Bolton Kinsmen Juvenile C Hockey Team. 

In 2024, in the Caledon Sport Hall of Fame’s first full ceremony after COVID, Bert McCaffrey (Ice Hockey), Bob Knuckey (Triathlete), Laurie Graham (Skiing), and Robin Platts (Jockey) were inducted in the Athletes category.  Three Builders—Bill Whitbread (Editor and Reporter), Conn Smythe (Horse Racing), and Gord Everett (Basketball)—were inducted into the CSHOF.  In the Team category, members of the 2004 Mayfield Secondary School Nordic Ski team were enshrined.

Jerry Callaghan—inducted under the Builder category—was enshrined in 2018.

The 2024 and 2025 events were hosted by Barrie Shepley. Shepley serves as the Current Chairman of the CSHOF while Lori Dupuis leads the Selection Committee.

The Caledon Sport Hall of Fame was established in 2018 to “recognize, memorialize, and celebrate the accomplishments of Caledon athletes, builders, and teams, living or passed on, who have excelled at the community, provincial, national, and international level(s).”  

Prospective inductees must be born in Caledon; or maintained residency in Caledon for a minimum of five consecutive years; or were raised or spent their formative years in Caledon.



         

