ARREST FOLLOWING ARMED ROBBERY

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a youth in connection to a Caledon East armed robbery.

“On March 17, 2025, just after 1:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery near Old Church Road and Atchison Drive in Caledon East,” say Police. “The incident was between two youths, during which a knife was displayed to steal personal property. No injuries were sustained. After a brief search, officers successfully located and arrested the suspect.

“As a result of the investigation, a 16-year-old of Orangeville was charged with robbery with a weapon. The accused is schedule to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date to answer to the charge. The identity of the person will be withheld under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.”

The charge has not been proved.

“The OPP is dedicated and committed to serving the province with pride, professionalism and honour by protecting residents, upholding the law and preserving public safety for a secure Ontario.”

For urgent situations, call 9-1-1. For non-emergencies, the toll-free number 1-888-310-1122 is available 24/7. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify.

VEHICLE SALES FRAUD

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual for scams associated with car sales.

“In July 2024, Caledon OPP received a report of fraudulent transactions while purchasing vehicles,” say Police. “The fraud was initiated through an ad on Facebook Marketplace where a family discount was offered on the sale of vehicles. Three victims transferred funds to the alleged seller and the transactions were completed at a dealership. In the end, money was transferred but did not go against the vehicle loans that were opened as part of the scam.”

The Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit led the investigation.

On March 5, 2025, an individual was arrested.

As a result, Rafael Layton, 52, of Oakville, was charged with:

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000;

Fraud over $5000 – three counts;

Intimidation – use of threatens use of violence;

Laundering proceeds of crime.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 3, 2025, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Anyone who has experience this type of fraud or any other should report it to their local police immediately. After contacting police, it is important to also report it online at https://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca or by phone at 1-888-495-8501.

If not an emergency, you can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://peelcrimestoppers.ca.

When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

March is Fraud Prevention Month. Educate yourself to recognize the signs of fraud. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre provides many resources, including information on all types of scams.

Visit https://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca for more details.

“Remember: If something seems “too good to be true”, it likely is a scam.”

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with impaired operation by drugs following a single motor vehicle collision.

“On March 13, 2025, just before 3:00 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle into the ditch on Old School Road, near Winston Churchill Boulevard, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “During the interaction, the officer formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by drugs and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result of the investigation, Michael Ricci, 42, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – drugs;

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid.

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 7, 2025, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for seven.

“Whether a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, impaired is impaired, and impaired driving is dangerous regardless of the source of impairment. The OPP remains committed to ensuring Ontario roads are safe from impaired drivers.”

Officers from the Caledon OPP also charged a driver with impaired operation following a suspicious vehicle investigation.

“On March 11, 2025, shortly after 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Kingsview Drive,” say Police. “During the interaction, grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result of the investigation, Stephen Wallace, 63, of Holland Landing, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concertation (80 plus);

Having care or control of motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 27, 2025, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The driver’s licence was also suspended for a period of 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for seven.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, call 9-1-1. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

During Fraud Prevention Month, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding Ontarians and businesses to stay informed and vigilant against evolving fraud threats.

Cybercriminals use spoofed emails, fake websites and malware links, which are malicious links designed to install harmful software, to steal personal information, compromise business accounts and redirect payments. These tactics are becoming increasingly sophisticated, making fraud awareness and prevention critical.

Spoofed Emails and Fake Websites

Fraudulent emails and fake websites are designed to look legitimate and often claim to be from financial institutions, government agencies or well-known businesses. These messages may include copied logos, branding and professional formatting to appear authentic.

Fraudulent tactics include:

Slightly altered email addresses or domains (e.g. “opp.com” instead of “opp.ca”);

Lookalike characters (e.g. replacing the lowercase letter “a” with the Cyrillic letter “α”);

Urgent or unexpected requests for payment or sensitive information

Ransomware Attacks

Ransomware is a type of malware that encrypts files or locks systems, allowing the sender to demand payment to restore access. These attacks often begin with phishing or spear phishing emails, which use deceptive messages and infected attachments or links to steal information or gain unauthorized access. Once activated, the malware spreads through the system and may remain undetected before locking critical files.

Ransomware can also be introduced through:

Visiting unsafe or compromised websites;

Plugging in infected USB drives or external devices;

Exposing systems to the internet without proper security measures.

How to Protect Yourself from Smishing Scams (SMS Phishing):

Do not click on links, reply to messages or call numbers from unknown senders;

Report suspicious texts by forwarding them to 7726 (SPAM);

Delete all suspicious messages immediately;

Keep your smartphone secure by updating your operating system and security software;

Use multi-factor authentication for banking, social media and other sensitive accounts;

Verify any unexpected text messages by checking official websites or contacting organizations directly;

If you are a victim of smishing frauds, ensure to review the CAFC guide on What to do if you’re a victim of fraud.

For more information on fraud prevention, visit opp.ca and sfo.opp.ca.

If you suspect fraudulent activity or have been a victim of fraud, report it immediately to your local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online via the Fraud Reporting System.

