Apply to be a vendor at the Township’s annual One of a King Handmade Holiday Market

October 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

Are you a local artisan, crafter or small business looking to showcase your unique, handmade or one-of-a-kind products?

King Township is now accepting vendor applications for the annual One of a King Handmade Holiday Market, taking place Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the King Township Municipal Centre.

From handcrafted treasures and unique artwork to seasonal décor, clothing, and specialty food and beverage, the Township is looking for vendors with products that make the holidays memorable. Share your creations with enthusiastic holiday shoppers, expand your reach, and connect with other local makers and small businesses at this beloved two-day tradition.

This is an indoor event and space is limited. Six-foot vendor spaces are available for $100, while twelve-foot spaces can be purchased for $175. Six-foot table rentals are available for $15 each, individual chair rentals are available for $5, and access to hydro can be purchased for $10. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tablecloths and any props needed for their display.

To be considered, complete the vendor application form online by Friday, Nov. 6.

All fees are subject to HST and must be paid to the Township by November 6. Acceptable payment methods include cheque or credit card. The cost covers vendor participation for the entire two-day period; the option to opt out of one day and pay a reduced fee is not available.

Vendors selling food are also required to complete a York Region Public Health vendor application form. Set-up begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, with the market opening at 10 a.m.

The 2025 One of King Handmade Holiday Market featured more than 45 vendors selling a range of handcrafted items, from farm-fresh honey and baked goods to soaps, candles, and quilts and attracted over 500 shoppers across the two-day event.For more information, including event details and vendor application forms, visit king.ca/OneOfAKing.

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