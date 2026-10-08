Current & Past Articles » General News

Apply to be a vendor at the Township’s annual One of a King Handmade Holiday Market

October 8, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Are you a local artisan, crafter or small business looking to showcase your unique, handmade or one-of-a-kind products?

King Township is now accepting vendor applications for the annual One of a King Handmade Holiday Market, taking place Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the King Township Municipal Centre. 

From handcrafted treasures and unique artwork to seasonal décor, clothing, and specialty food and beverage, the Township is looking for vendors with products that make the holidays memorable. Share your creations with enthusiastic holiday shoppers, expand your reach, and connect with other local makers and small businesses at this beloved two-day tradition.

This is an indoor event and space is limited. Six-foot vendor spaces are available for $100, while twelve-foot spaces can be purchased for $175. Six-foot table rentals are available for $15 each, individual chair rentals are available for $5, and access to hydro can be purchased for $10. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tablecloths and any props needed for their display.

To be considered, complete the vendor application form online by Friday, Nov. 6.

All fees are subject to HST and must be paid to the Township by November 6. Acceptable payment methods include cheque or credit card. The cost covers vendor participation for the entire two-day period; the option to opt out of one day and pay a reduced fee is not available.

Vendors selling food are also required to complete a York Region Public Health vendor application form. Set-up begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, with the market opening at 10 a.m.

The 2025 One of King Handmade Holiday Market featured more than 45 vendors selling a range of handcrafted items, from farm-fresh honey and baked goods to soaps, candles, and quilts and attracted over 500 shoppers across the two-day event.For more information, including event details and vendor application forms, visit king.ca/OneOfAKing.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Women Focus Canada leads entrepreneurs, leaders through AI in business

By KATHRYN FRASER Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Women Focus Canada Team held an event called the AI Advantage Experience on September 26, offered to ...

Caledon breaks ground on new Provincial courthouse

By KATHRYN FRASER Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Caledon officially broke ground on a new Provincial Offices Act Courthouse on Wednesday morning, which ...

18-year-old Caledon resident seeking  funds to access specialized POTS treatment

By Kathryn Fraser A Caledon resident is looking for assistance to help raise funds to provide access to a specialized treatment.  Elise Brodeur is an ...

Peel Regional Paramedic Services launches new medical drone pilot program

By Kathryn FraserLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter Peel Region Paramedic Services launched a new Medical Drone Pilot Program on September 22. This program is aimed at ...

Mayoral candidates square off in debate hosted by community groups

By Kathryn Fraser On September 24, the Caledon Public Library, Caledon Chamber of Commerce, and Metamorphosis Network hosted their first All Candidates Meeting ahead of ...

Province investing additional $6 million to help continue downward trend in stolen vehicles

Alongside Provincial law enforcement partners, the Ontario government is helping to deliver results in the fight against auto theft. Since investing $51 million over the ...

BrightStart Caledon announces new Development Officer

By KATHRYN FRASER Local Journalism Initiative Reporter BrightStart Caledon Family Centre announced its new Development Officer on September 18. Glenn Coulson is the newest addition ...

Caledon community celebrates Richard Hunt on milestone birthday

By KATHRYN FRASER Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On September 20, members of the community gathered at the Caledon Seniors Centre to celebrate the 90th birthday ...

Headwaters Arts marks 30th anniversary with annual Fall Festival

By KATHRYN FRASER Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On September 17, Headwater Arts celebrated its 30th anniversary with its Annual Fall Festival and the Opening Night ...

Caledon appoints new Chief Information Officer Gino Alborino

By KATHRYN FRASER Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Caledon has announced a new Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the municipality – Gino Alborino.  ...