Airport Day fundraiser takes flight this weekend in Caledon

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Don’t miss the annual Airport Day fundraiser taking off this weekend.

The event, taking place at Brampton Flight Center (BFC) and The Great War Flying Museum, will be a day filled with activities, including a bouncy castle, face painting, airport tours, a trackless train, and birds of prey demonstrations.

The fundraiser serves as a last chance to visit The Great War Flying Museum and view their World War One artifacts and replica aircraft before they close their doors for the season.

It will feature First World War military re-enactors for a historical experience, as well as the opportunity to see their vintage aircraft up close.

At the event, sightseeing flights will be available with one of their aircrafts taking off every hour, weather permitting.

Attendees can also enjoy conversations with Amateur-Built Aircraft owners (RAA).

Live music will be performed by Now and Then, which attendees can enjoy while taking in the display of antique aircrafts and automobiles.

If you’re coming for the food, there are a variety of food trucks available, or you can dine in at the BFC Restaurant Cafe.

If you have a sweet tooth, no worries, as ice cream will be available as well.

This year, Airport Day will support Caledon Community Services (CCS).

The fundraiser is asking for donations of non-perishable food, baby essentials, or monetary contributions to support CCS.

“We can make a difference in the lives of those who are less fortunate,” shared organizers.

There will be entry fees for the Great War Flying Museum.

As a not-for-profit organization, it depends on donations from its volunteer members and visitors to maintain its exhibits and fly the aircraft.

The event will run from 10 am to 4 pm at 13691 McLaughlin Road in Caledon.

