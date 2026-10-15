Advance voting underway ahead of October 26 election

October 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

By KATHRYN FRASER

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The countdown is on to the October 26 municipal election, and early voting is now underway.

The first day of early voting officially began on October 9 and will continue to be available for voters until October 19.

Caledon voters are casting their ballots for the following offices:

Mayor;

Local Councillor;

Regional Councillor;

School Board Trustee

Below are upcoming advance voting opportunities by Ward:

October 18, from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Ward 4 – Victoria Parks Community Centre;

Ward 5 – Albion-Bolton Community Centre;

Ward 6- Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness.

October 19 from 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Ward 1 – Inglewood Community Centre;

Ward 2 – Southfields Community Centre;

Ward 3 – Caledon East Community Complex.

Due to construction in the parking lot and maintenance for the accessibility ramp at Victoria Parks Community Centre, there will be limited access for voters.

Those who are unable to enter the Community Centre can use curbside voting or vote at any other voting location in Town, which also includes voting on October 18 at Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness and Caledon Equestrian Park on October 26.

For more information about early voting, election day and candidates running for each office visit www.caledon.ca/en/government/election-landing-page.aspx.

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