Admirals stay undefeated with dramatic 6-5 OT win over Niagara Falls in OJHL action at Mayfield RC

September 17, 2026 · 0 Comments

Greco fires hat trick to force overtime and lead The Fleet’s high-flying offence

By Jim Stewart

Nicholas Wlodarczyk’s unassisted goal 1:15 into overtime was the difference in Caledon’s 6-5 win over Niagara Falls at the Mayfield Recreation Complex on Sunday afternoon.

Evan Greco led the Admirals’ offence with three goals, including the crucial game-tying tally with 2:54 left in the third period to send the OJHL contest into OT.

Greco fired two goals in a wide-open first period to give Caledon a 4-2 lead at the end of the opening frame. Nolan Pipe and Austin Sylver scored thirty-five seconds apart midway through the first period to give the Admirals a 2-0 lead.

However, the visitors struck back with markers by Brodie Wood and Eric Brundl-Dandzich to pull Niagara Falls into 2-2 tie.

After Greco’s pair of goals to end the first frame, the Canucks rallied again.

Will Fyfe and Dominic D’Eletto pulled the visitors into a 4-4 tie—a score that held until 7:57 of the final frame when Jacob Greene gave Niagara Falls its first lead of the game.

Caledon outshot Niagara Falls 55-35.

With the come-from-behind home ice victory, the Admirals improved their record to 2-0-0-0. The Canucks slipped to 2-3-0-1 with the OT loss.

Caledon hosts the Mississauga Chargers on Sunday, September 20 at 2:30 PM at Mayfield RC.

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