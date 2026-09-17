Current & Past Articles » Sports

Admirals stay undefeated with dramatic 6-5 OT win over Niagara Falls in OJHL action at Mayfield RC

September 17, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Greco fires hat trick to force overtime and lead The Fleet’s high-flying offence

By Jim Stewart

Nicholas Wlodarczyk’s unassisted goal 1:15 into overtime was the difference in Caledon’s 6-5 win over Niagara Falls at the Mayfield Recreation Complex on Sunday afternoon.

Evan Greco led the Admirals’ offence with three goals, including the crucial game-tying tally with 2:54 left in the third period to send the OJHL contest into OT.

Greco fired two goals in a wide-open first period to give Caledon a 4-2 lead at the end of the opening frame.  Nolan Pipe and Austin Sylver scored thirty-five seconds apart midway through the first period to give the Admirals a 2-0 lead.

However, the visitors struck back with markers by Brodie Wood and Eric Brundl-Dandzich to pull Niagara Falls into 2-2 tie.

After Greco’s pair of goals to end the first frame, the Canucks rallied again.

Will Fyfe and Dominic D’Eletto pulled the visitors into a 4-4 tie—a score that held until 7:57 of the final frame when Jacob Greene gave Niagara Falls its first lead of the game.

Caledon outshot Niagara Falls 55-35.

With the come-from-behind home ice victory, the Admirals improved their record to 2-0-0-0. The Canucks slipped to 2-3-0-1 with the OT loss.

Caledon hosts the Mississauga Chargers on Sunday, September 20 at 2:30 PM at Mayfield RC.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Nine-year-old Mia helping to make breast cancer a thing of the past – one cup of lemonade at a time

By KATHRYN FRASER Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Five years ago, Vanesa Gomez was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer and since then has joined CIBC’s ...

Motionball event raises more than $30,000 for Special Olympics

By KATHRYN FRASER Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On September 12, motionball sports held its 5th annual Marathon of Sport Caledon event in partnership with the ...

Caledon’s Culture Days returns  Thursday for two weeks of family fun

By Brock Weir Culture Days in Caledon kicks off Thursday, September 17, bringing two weeks of family fun to the community. A national celebration of ...

Caledon appoints new Chief Information Officer Gino Alborino

By KATHRYN FRASER Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Caledon has announced a new Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the municipality – Gino Alborino.  ...

Downtown Bolton BIA celebrates 50 years of Midnight Madness success

By KATHRYN FRASER Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On August 14, Caledon residents came together to celebrate the 50th Midnight Madness event, hosted by the Downtown ...

Caledon United FC captures 15U Division gold medal at Heart of Caledon

By Jim Stewart The 15U Caledon United Football Club rolled through the Heart of Caledon Tournament on the weekend. The talented 15U squad, which won ...

Raffi’s Rebels Tournament returns April 25

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The countdown is on for the Raffaele Scerbo Annual Memorial Tournament on April 25, and although registration is ...

ecoCaledon and Caledon Chamber of Commerce host “Food for Thought” for Caledon Businesses

“Small changes by many businesses create a massive impact for Caledon” By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In an attempt to spur thought on ...

Dan the Litter Man celebrates Earth Month with Cleanups and Community

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As the winter blues begin to melt away, so too does the winter slush and snow, revealing months’ ...

Sweet Celebration with CVC’s Maple Syrup fest

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Running from March 19 – 22, and March 28 – 29, is Credit Valley Conservation’s (CVC) annual Maple ...