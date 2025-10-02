Admirals’ heater reaches four games with 3-2 win over the Huskiesin Haliburton

By Jim Stewart

The Caledon Admirals continued their impressive season-to-season improvement with a 3-2 road victory over the Haliburton Huskies on Saturday night.

The seventh-place Admirals’ fourth win in a row improved their record to 4-2-1-2—a stunning contrast to their 1-8-0-0 start in 2024-25 when they were mired in twelfth place in the OJHL West.

Deacon King maintained his torrid scoring pace by firing two goals for the Admirals—his 7th and 8th of the season. Jack Fang’s power play goal at 16:38 of the second period stood up as the game-winner.

The Admirals benefitted from another excellent goaltending performance by Calem Yorke who turned aside 41 of the 43 shots he faced in Haliburton to earn the W.

The Admirals host the eighth-place King Rebellion on Thursday, October 2 at 7:30 PM at the Mayfield Recreation Centre.

